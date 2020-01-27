Ganguly confirms concussion substitute for IPL

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Monday confirmed that there will be concussion player replacement in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Governing Council of the IPL met in the national capital today. Former Test batsman Brijesh Patel headed the meeting.

Ganguly also revealed that no-ball will be monitored by the third umpire and the final of the tournament will be played in Mumbai.

"We are doing the concussion substitute, the no-ball rule which is there in the international match. The final will be played in Mumbai," Ganguly told reporters.

Ganguly also confirmed that former cricketers Madan Lal and Sulakshana Madhukar Naik will be there in the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

The director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Rahul Dravid was also present in the meeting. (ANI)

