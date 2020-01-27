Ganguly, Dravid attend IPL governing council meet

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): The governing council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is meeting in New Delhi. The itinerary for the 2020 edition of the IPL is expected to be finalised.

Former Test batsman Brijesh Patel is heading the meet.

Saurav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) and Rahul Dravid, the director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) are also attending the meeting.

Dravid is expected to discuss the issues related to the NCA. Rahul Johri, CEO of the BCCI and Saba Karim, the General Manager of the cricket governing body, are also participating in the huddle. (ANI)

