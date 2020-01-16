Ganguly hopes India will fight back in series against Australia

ANI |

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Saurav Ganguly hopes the Indian side will fight back in the series after losing the first ODI against Australia.

"The next two one dayers against Australia will be a cracker. This indian team is a strong team .. just had a bad day in office .. been in this situation before and have come back to win from 2-0 down two seasons ago ..good luck @imVkohli @BCCI @My11Circle," Ganguly tweeted.



Ganguly further said the side have been in these situations before and came out triumphant. Everyone is aware of how strong of a unit India is on their home soil, and this ten-wicket loss is just the second for India on home turf.

The Men in Blue lost the opening game of the three-match series by 10 wickets at the hand of Australia.

Their first ten-wicket defeat came in 2005 against South Africa at the Eden Gardens. It was just the fifth ten-wicket loss for India in the history of cricket.

The chase of 256 against India is the second-highest tally by a team without losing a single wicket in the ODI cricket. The highest chase without losing any wicket was recorded by South Africa against Bangladesh after chasing down 279.

The stand between David Warner and Aaron Finch is Australia's second-highest opening partnership in the ODI cricket. This partnership is also the highest by any opening duo against India.

Warner went on to register his 18th century for the Aussies in the 50-over format. In the process, he became the fastest Australian to register 5,000 ODI runs. (ANI)