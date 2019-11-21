Ganguly looking forward to India's first day-night Test

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is looking forward to Men in Blue's first-ever day-night Test match at Eden Gardens on Friday.

Ganguly took to Twitter on Thursday to write: "Well @bcci and @cab ... look forward to 5 days @JayShah."

The day-night Test against Bangladesh will be played with a pink ball.

Earlier in the day, Indian skipper Virat Kohli also expressed his excitement over the pink-ball Test and called it a 'big occasion'.

"It's a big occasion. We were excited about the pink-ball Test. Such big buzz for a match at Eden was created when we played against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in 2016," said Kohli in the pre-match press conference.

"In that match also, big players came to see it and in this day-night match also felicitation and all is planned. A big crowd will give a boost to all players. People will enjoy the spectacle. We are lucky that we will be playing India's first-ever day-night Test," he added.

India already have a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The day-night Test between both teams will begin on November 22. (ANI)

