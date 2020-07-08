Ganguly names 5 players he would pick from current Indian Test team in his side

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Former skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has named five Indian cricketers from the current the lot he would have wanted in his Test team.

In 2000, the match-fixing scandal engulfed the Indian camp, and Ganguly was then made the captain of the side. As soon as the left-handed batsman became the skipper, he started grooming new talent.

Ganguly, who is celebrating his 48th birthday today, was recently involved in a chat session with Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal. It was then the former skipper was asked about the five players he would have wanted in his Test squad.

"It's a very tough question, Mayank, because I feel every generation the players are different, players face challenges differently in different generations, pitches, quality of opposition," Ganguly told Mayank in a video on BCCI website.

"From your current team, I would have loved to have Virat Kohli in the side, Rohit Sharma in the side. I will go for [Jasprit] Bumrah because I had Zaheer [Khan] at the other end. I would also go for Mohammed Shami after Javagal Srinath retired, because I think Mohammed Shami is a fantastic bowler," he added.

"So I've got Rohit, I've got Virat, I've got Bumrah, I've got Shami, so I've got four. I had Harbhajan [Singh] and Anil Kumble in my side, so [R] Ashwin would be my third spinner. I would be very tempted to have Ravindra Jadeja also," Ganguly further stated.

The left-handed batsman had made his Test debut against England in the summer of 1996. He immediately made headlines as he went on to score a century in his maiden Test at Lord's.

The 48-year-old Ganguly had guided India to the finals of the 2003 World Cup and the side just fell short in the summit clash against Australia. (ANI)

