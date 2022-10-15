Ganguly to contest for president of Cricket Association of Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], October 15 (ANI): The outgoing BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is going to contest for president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

The former India captain was offered the post of IPL Chairman which he denied.

It will be Ganguly's second term as CAB president if elected.

The former India captain was the president from 2015 to 2019 before moving to the BCCI. The CAB polls are scheduled to be held on October 31.

The BCCI is going to hold its AGM in Mumbai on October 18. Former all-rounder Roger Binny for president and Jay Shah for secretary are set to be elected unopposed.



Roger Binny was part of 1983 World Cup-winning team.

The BCCI election next Tuesday is expected to be a formality since none of the office-bearers' posts had more than one nomination.

Rajya Sabha member of parliament Rajeev Shukla is set to retain his post as vice-president.

BCCI will have two new faces as office-bearers.

Mumbai's BJP chief Ashish Shelar will be treasurer replacing Arun Dhumal while Assam Cricket Association's Devajit Saikia is the new joint secretary.

Arun Dhumal is going to be the next IPL Chairman. (ANI)

