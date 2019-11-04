New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Gangly on Monday wished his daughter, Sana, on her 18th birthday.
Ganguly took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy 18th birthday Sana."
The newly-elected president of the cricket governing body on Sunday also thanked both India and Bangladesh team to play a T20I match under tough conditions in the national capital due to pollution.
"Thank u to both the teams to play this game @ImRo45 @BCBtigers under tuff conditions .. well done bangladesh," Ganguly had tweeted.
India had suffered a massive seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Bangladesh after the visitors easily chased down the 149-run target.
Also, this was Bangladesh's first victory over India in the shortest format of the game.
The second T20I between both teams will be played on November 7. (ANI)
Ganguly wishes daughter Sana on her 18th birthday
ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 19:07 IST
New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Gangly on Monday wished his daughter, Sana, on her 18th birthday.