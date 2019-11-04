Sourav Ganguly with daughter Sana (Photo/ Sourav Ganguly Twitter)
Sourav Ganguly with daughter Sana (Photo/ Sourav Ganguly Twitter)

Ganguly wishes daughter Sana on her 18th birthday

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 19:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Gangly on Monday wished his daughter, Sana, on her 18th birthday.
Ganguly took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy 18th birthday Sana."
The newly-elected president of the cricket governing body on Sunday also thanked both India and Bangladesh team to play a T20I match under tough conditions in the national capital due to pollution.
"Thank u to both the teams to play this game @ImRo45 @BCBtigers under tuff conditions .. well done bangladesh," Ganguly had tweeted.
India had suffered a massive seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Bangladesh after the visitors easily chased down the 149-run target.
Also, this was Bangladesh's first victory over India in the shortest format of the game.
The second T20I between both teams will be played on November 7. (ANI)

