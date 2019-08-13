Former South Africa cricketer Gary Kirsten
Former South Africa cricketer Gary Kirsten

Gary Kirsten to coach Cardiff team in 'The Hundred'

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 08:21 IST

London [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): Former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten will be coaching the Cardiff-based men's team for the upcoming new 100-ball tournament in England--The Hundred.
"To be involved in English and Welsh cricket from a coaching perspective is something that I have never done. It's great to be given that opportunity and to come to Cardiff," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Kirsten as saying.
"This is a new format that I am sure will grow and grow. The real win is that it will grab the attention of families and expose the game of cricket to as many environments and communities as possible," he added.
Former Australian cricketer Matthew Mott will be coaching the Cardiff-based women's team in the upcoming tournament.
Mott has been previously involved with Glamorgan country between 2011 and 2013. He has also coached in the Sheffield Shield and is currently the coach of Australia's women's team.
"Cardiff is a special place for me and my family and that was a big part in my decision to return," Mott said.
"I've got no doubt The Hundred will be a success for the women's game. I've got a young son who is a Sydney Sixers fan and he doesn't see gender - he just sees the team. The Hundred will provide that sort of platform in England and Wales and I can't speak highly enough of what that can mean for the game," he added.
Earlier, it was announced that Kirsten will be coaching Durban Heat in the upcoming Mzansi Super League (MSL).
Kirsten had spent time with Warriors franchise in the Eastern Cape as a consultant batting coach. In 2007, he went on to become the coach of the Indian team and led them to victory in the 2011 World Cup.
After the mega tournament, Kirsten quit as the Indian coach and went on to coach his home country South Africa.
He stepped down from the post of South African coach in 2013 and couple of months later, was named the coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Daredevils.
Kirsten has been the head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the past two IPL seasons. He has also fulfilled the same role for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL). (ANI)

