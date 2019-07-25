New Zealand coach Gary Stead
New Zealand coach Gary Stead

Gary Stead to announce NZ Test squad for SL tour on July 29

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:11 IST

Christchurch [New Zealand], July 25 (ANI): New Zealand coach Gary Stead will announce the Test squad for the Sri Lanka tour, at Bay Oval in Tauranga on July 29.
The tour, scheduled in August, will see New Zealand play in their first fixtures of the ICC World Test Championship, the board notified on Thursday.
The announcement event at Bay Oval will unveil New Zealand's new playing shirts featuring names and numbers that the players will wear as part of the ICC World Test Championship.
New Zealand are currently placed at the second position in the Test team rankings led by India.
The Down Under team will take on Sri Lanka in two Test from August 14 to 26. The teams will then play three T20Is on August 31, September 2 and 6.
New Zealand finished as runners-up in the recent ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Lord's on July 14 as England were declared champions based on the boundary countback rule. (ANI)

