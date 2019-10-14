Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir turns 38, cricket fraternity extends their wishes

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Cricket fraternity on Monday wished former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who is celebrating his 38th birthday.

Cricketers took to twitter and extended their wishes to the cricketer-turned-politician.

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara wrote: "Wish you a great birthday @GautamGambhir paaji! May god bless you with lots of success and good health."

"Happy Birthday @GautamGambhir! May you experience love and joy and be able to serve people and enjoy," former batsman VVS Laxman tweeted.

India batsman Suresh Raina, on the micro-blogging site, wrote: "Wish you a very happy birthday Gauti bhai @GautamGambhir. May you continue to make a difference in millions of lives & lots of success come your way!"

"Happy birthday GG! Best wishes for the year. @GautamGambhir," RP Singh tweeted.

In his cricketing career, Gambhir played 147 ODIs and 58 Tests for India amassing 5238 and 4154 runs respectively.

Gambhir is a first-time Member of Parliament (MP) from the BJP. He won this year's Lok Sabha elections from East Delhi constituency by a margin of over three lakh votes. (ANI)

