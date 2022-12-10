Gave away too many boundaries, fielding not upto the mark: Indian skipper Harmanpreet after loss to Australia in 1st T20I

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): Following her side's nine-wicket loss to Australia in the first T20I match, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said her side gave away too many boundaries and their fielding was not up to the mark.

Australia registered a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over India after opener Beth Mooney decimated the Indian bowlers in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Friday.

"I think yes (on if the total was enough?). It was a decent total - we were in the game till the 13th over. But after that, we gave away too many boundaries and even the fielding was not up to the mark. Night games are always like that - sometimes it is difficult to judge the ball. Radha is one of our best fielders, and I think it happens. But we have to take those chances to win. Yes, it did ( on if dew played a role). Our bowlers were trying our best. But once they got their reprieves, they played freely. Have to take those chances to win," said Harmanpreet in a post-match presentation.

Put to bat first by Australia, India scored 172/5 in their 20 overs. At one point, India was at 76/4 in 11.2 overs. Key batters like Smriti Mandhana (28), Harmanpreet Kaur (21) and Jemimah Rodrigues could not contribute much.



Devika Vaidya (25*), returning to the T20I side after eight years, formed a 56-run stand for fifth wicket with young Richa Ghosh, who scored 36 off just 20 balls. Following this, the pair of Vaidya and Deepti Sharma (36* off just 15 balls) amassed 40 runs in less than 20 balls to take their side to a solid total.

Ellyse Perry took (2/10) in her two overs. Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner took one scalp each.

Chasing 173, openers Beth Mooney and skipper Alyssa Healy (37 off 23 balls) put up a 73-run stand for the first wicket, which was broken by Vaidya. Mooney unleashed carnage on Indian bowlers along with Tahlia McGrath (40* off 29 balls). They both added 100 runs together and won Aussies the game with 11 balls to spare and nine wickets in hand.

Mooney scored 89* off just 57 balls with 16 fours, winning the 'Man of the Match' for her performance. Australia has 1-0 lead in the series.

Brief Score: Australia 173/1 (Beth Mooney 89*, Tahlia McGrath 40*; Devika Vaidya 1-33) beat India 172/5 (Deepti Sharma 36*, Richa Ghosh 36; Ellyse Perry 2-10) (ANI)

