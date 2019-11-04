West Indies opener Chris Gayle (Photo/Windies Twitter)
West Indies opener Chris Gayle (Photo/Windies Twitter)

Gayle lashes out at Airline for not allowing him to board flight

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 15:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle lashed out at Emirates Airline on Monday for not allowing him to board a flight despite having a confirmed ticket.
Taking to Twitter, the Windies cricketer wrote: "So disappointed @emirates, I have a confirmed flight and they gonna tell me that they are over booked, WTF! Not only that, @emirates want me to travel economy when it's a business class ticket - so now I have to travel on a later flight! Just ridiculous @emirates!Bad experience."

Gayle last played in an international match in August against India and scored 72 runs off 42 balls at a strike rate of 175.60. India defeated West Indies in that match by seven wickets, courtesy Virat Kohli's brilliant hundred.
Gayle is West Indies' highest run-scorer in ODIs with 10,480 runs from 301 matches. He made his international ODI debut in 1999 against India in Toronto. He has 25 hundreds and 54 fifties in ODI cricket.
West Indies is scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Afghanistan, starting from November 6. All the matches will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:36 IST

Alex Carey elated over having a 'very role-specific side'

Dubai [UAE], Nov 4 (ANI): Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey is happy to have a 'very role-specific' side and has termed the performance of bowlers against Sri Lanka as fantastic.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:58 IST

Everton investigating alleged racist abuse against Son Heung-min

Liverpool [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): Everton are investigating alleged racist abuse of Tottenham's striker Son Heung-min during the sides' 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 13:05 IST

Hashim Amla joins Cape Town Blitz as batting consultant

London [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has joined Mzansi Super League (MSL) franchise Cape Town Blitz as a batting consultant.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:03 IST

Javeria Khan becomes third female cricketer to play 100 ODIs for Pakistan

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 4 (ANI): Javeria Khan on Monday became the third female cricketer to play 100 ODIs for Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:02 IST

Everton's Andre Gomes to undergo ankle surgery

Liverpool [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): Everton midfielder Andre Gomes, who sustained an injury during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, will undergo ankle surgery.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:14 IST

Our fielding was not that 'we aspire to', says Eoin Morgan

Dubai [UAE], Nov 4 (ANI): After losing the second T20I against New Zealand by 21 runs, England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was disappointed with his side's fielding performance and said it was not that 'we aspire to'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:10 IST

Hockey India names 39 players for junior women's national coaching camp

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Hockey India has named 39 players for the upcoming Indian junior women's national coaching camp.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 09:42 IST

Caneisha Isaac replaces Britney Cooper for the remainder of the...

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Nov 4 (ANI): Caneisha Isaac has replaced Britney Cooper for the remainder of the ODI series against India women.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 09:42 IST

Mohammad Waqas to lead Pakistan U16 for ODI series against Bangladesh

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 4 (ANI): Mohammad Waqas will lead Pakistan U16 team in the three-match one-day series against Bangladesh U16.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 09:05 IST

India women defeats West Indies by 53 runs in second ODI

Antigua [Antigua and Barbuda], Nov 4 (ANI): India women cricket team defeated West Indies by 53 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 05:01 IST

Lewis Hamilton becomes second most successful player in Formula One

Texas [US], Nov 04 (ANI): Becoming the second most successful player in Formula One history, UK racer, Lewis Hamilton, on Sunday clinched his sixth world title at US Grand Prix.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 01:59 IST

India vs Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim dedicates match-winning...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, who is beaming with joy, after registering unbeaten knock of 60 runs against India in the first T20I has dedicated the half-century to his son.

Read More
iocl