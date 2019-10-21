Lasith Malinga (L) and Chris Gayle (R)
Lasith Malinga (L) and Chris Gayle (R)

Gayle, Malinga snubbed in 'The Hundred' draft

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:57 IST

London [UK], Oct 21 (ANI): The experienced Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga were not picked up by any franchise in the first player draft of 'The Hundred' on Sunday (local time).
Both had their base price set at a maximum of 1,25,000 euros along with Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, David Warner, and Kagiso Rabada.
Gayle, Malinga, and Rabada were remained unsold in the draft. Babar Azam, world number one T20I batsman, was also not sold before his reserve price of 75,000 euros was passed and so will not be playing a part in the tournament. Also missing out are Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Quinton de Kock, and Tamim Iqbal, ICC reported.
Afghanistan all-rounder and skipper Rashid Khan and Andre Russell were among the top picks of the draft.
The first pick of the draft went to Trent Rockets, who opted for world number one T20I bowler Rashid. The other players to go in the first round were Andre Russell (Southern Brave), Aaron Finch, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (both Northern Superchargers), Sunil Narine (Oval Invincibles), Imran Tahir, Dane Vilas (both Manchester Originals), Glenn Maxwell (London Spirit), and Liam Livingstone (Birmingham Phoenix).
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in February this year confirmed that the first-class counties of England and Wales agreed to a 100-ball format competition, called The Hundred.
Scheduled for 2020, the tournament will see eight new city-based teams competing over a five-week period.
The new white-ball cricket is a 100-ball per inning format. In the matches, a change of end will take place after ten balls and bowlers can deliver either five or ten consecutive balls. Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game and each bowling side gets a strategic timeout of up to two and a half minutes.
Moreover, The Hundred will have a 25-ball powerplay start for each team and two fielders are allowed outside of the initial 30-yard circle during the powerplay. These playing conditions have been recommended by ECB's Cricket Committee. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:33 IST

Manchester City not ready to win Champions League: Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Oct 21 (ANI): Pep Guardiola, manager of defending Premier League champions Manchester City, believes that his side is not ready to win the Champions League title.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:50 IST

Haryana Election: Yogeshwar Dutt casts vote in Sonipat

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Olympic bronze medalist wrestler and BJP candidate from Baroda, Yogeshwar Dutt cast vote on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 08:58 IST

Canada's wicketkeeper Hamza Tariq warned for provocative action

Dubai [UAE], Oct 21 (ANI): Canada's wicketkeeper-batsman Hamza Tariq has received an official warning and one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 08:04 IST

Rashid, Russell among top picks of The Hundred draft

London [UK], Oct 21 (ANI): All-rounder Rashid Khan and Andre Russell were among the top picked players in the inaugural player draft for 'The Hundred' which was announced on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 21:48 IST

I was scared and happy when made captain at 23, recalls Kapil Dev

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Former cricketer Kapil Dev on Sunday recalled the time when captaincy was handed over to him, saying that he was 'scared as well as happy'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:41 IST

Rohit Sharma terms his double ton against S Africa as 'most...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): After smashing his first double hundred in Test cricket, Indian batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday termed his innings as the most 'challenging' knock of his red-ball career.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:35 IST

Communication was the key, says Rahane on partnership with Rohit Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): India batsman Ajinkya Rahane said communication was the key which helped him and Rohit Sharma form a brilliant partnership during the third Test match against South Africa on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:28 IST

Piyush Goyal congratulates Prithvi Sekhar for winning gold at...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday congratulated Prithvi Sekhar for winning a gold medal at the World Deaf Tennis Championship which was held in Turkey.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:24 IST

Niklas Sule to undergo knee surgery

Munich [Germany], Oct 20 (ANI): Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule will undergo knee surgery, the club said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:19 IST

Umesh Yadav breaks Stephen Fleming's 15-year-old record

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Fast bowler Umesh Yadav on Sunday surpassed former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming's record of the highest strike rate in an innings in Test cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:18 IST

Solskjaer certain of getting good performance from Harry Maguire...

Leeds [UK], Oct 20 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is certain that Harry Maguire will play a 'good game' against Liverpool.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:09 IST

I will take that anytime of the year: George Linde happy over...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): South Africa's George Linde is elated over his debut in the Test cricket as he picked up four wickets against India in the third Test match here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl