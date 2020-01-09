Gayle would love to carry on for 'as long as possible'

London [UK], Jan 9 (ANI): West Indies' player Chris Gayle is in no mood to retire from the game as the 40-year-old would 'love to carry on as long as possible'.

"A lot of people still want see Chris Gayle out there in the middle. I still have that love for the game and that passion for the game as well. And I would love to carry on as long as possible," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Gayle as saying.

Gayle feels that he has a 'lot of offer' and is getting 'younger' as days go on.

"Even in franchise cricket I am still playing a few games here and there around the globe because I still feel I have a lot to offer. The body is feeling good. And I am sure I am getting younger as days go on," he said.

Gayle also joked that he might continue playing cricket for another five years.

"Forty-five is a good number. Yeah, we can target 45. Let's target 45, that's a good number," Gayle said.

The destructive batsman is keeping the doors open for a chance to play in the T20 World Cup, scheduled to start in October this year.

"It'd be nice. It's open, the door's open for a chance. We'll see what happens. We have some bright youngsters ahead of you as well. I will leave the options open to hear back from [the selectors]," he said. (ANI)

