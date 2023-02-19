Gayle's record-breaking 175 remains as his top unforgettable moments

Mumbai (Maharastra)[India], February 19 (ANI): After leaving an indelible imprint in the Indian Premier League over the years, West Indies legend Chris Gayle picked his top three 'Unforgettable Moments' from the decade-and-a-half history of the league.

Gayle quickly recalled his blistering knock of 175 against the Pune Warriors in 2013.

"I have to say the 175, given the fact it is a record. Getting the fastest hundred off 30 deliveries was fantastic. That will always stand out. So that's No. 1," said Chris Gayle on JioCinema.



Being true his personality, Gayle picked his time interacting with the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan as one of his three unforgettable moments. "Spending time with Shah Rukh Khan off the field, it was something fantastic and superb. What a gentleman he is, and I will always cherish those moments and respect those moments. King Khan, my respect, Sir."

Mumbai Indians' rags-to-riches journey in 2015 impressed Gayle to the extent that he picked the group stage match which Mumbai had to win with a particular run rate to avoid elimination. The Rohit Sharma-led side not only qualified but went on to win the title that season.

"They needed to qualify within 12 overs at a particular run-rate. They did it and went on to win the championship that year, basically from nothing to champions. Most teams, not only within the IPL but overall can always reflect on that situation and use it like an example to show that you're never out of it. Never give up in life. When you get a chance, it might be slim, but still go for it, because you just never know," Chris Gayle recalled.

Gayle also remembered his century against his former team Kolkata Knight Riders on his RCB debut. "Making my debut for RCB against Kolkata. Getting a century on debut against my former team in Kolkata, in Eden Gardens as well. That was pretty much fantastic."(ANI)

