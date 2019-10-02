BCCI logo
General Body Meeting of BCCI members to take place on October 23

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 19:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Committee of Administrators (CoA) issued a notice to all the members of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a General Body Meeting which will take place at cricket-governing body's headquarters in Mumbai on October 23.
During the meeting, five Office Bearers of the BCCI in accordance with the provisions of Rule 6 of the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI will be elected.
One Councilor of BCCI and two representatives of the General Body of BCCI will also be elected during the meeting.
Another agenda of the meeting is the adoption of the Audited Accounts of BCCI for the financial years 2016-17 and 2017-18 and ratification of the appointment of Statutory Auditors of BCCI for the financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19.
Only compliant members of the board as determined by the CoA will be permitted to participate in the General Body Meeting.
"Please note that only compliant members of the BCCI as determined by the Committee of Administrators, in accordance with the Hon'ble Supreme Court judgment dated 9th August 2018 read with the Hon'ble Supreme Court order dated 20th September 2019, shall be permitted to participate in the General Body Meeting," CoA said in its notice.
Also, the compliant members of the BCCI may attend the aforesaid meeting through their representative, who will be found to be eligible by the BCCI Electoral Officer in terms of the enclosed notice and rules of procedure. (ANI)

