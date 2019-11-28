George Bailey {Photo/Cricket Australia Twitter)
George Bailey {Photo/Cricket Australia Twitter)

George Bailey to join National Selection Panel after conclusion of BBL

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 12:43 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 27 (ANI): George Bailey will join the National Selection Panel (NSP) for the Australian men's cricket team after the conclusion of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL), announced Cricket Australia on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Bailey will draw the curtain on his playing career with Tasmania and the Hobart Hurricanes in early February to take on the role of the full-time selector.

Bailey will initially serve as a national team advisor and work closely with the likes of Ben Oliver, Australian men's team head coach Justin Langer and national selector Trevor Hohns before joining the NSP in a full-time capacity upon his retirement from playing.

Oliver said Bailey would bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the NSP.

"We're thrilled to have George join the National Selection Panel. He is an outstanding leader and one of the most respected, thoughtful and generous figures in international cricket," Oliver said in an official statement.

"George's international and domestic playing career speaks for itself. His extensive experience across all formats and deep knowledge of T20 cricket will be invaluable as we head into a home T20 World Cup and beyond," he added.
Bailey represented Australia in five Tests, 90 ODIs and 30 T20Is. He has also been a stalwart for Tasmania, the Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars since making his first-class debut in 2004. He is currently 12 runs short of 10,000 first-class runs.

Bailey said he was delighted to be joining Hohns and Langer on the NSP.

"I am passionate about the long-term success of the Australian cricket team and advancing the cause of Australian cricket in general. I have been fortunate enough to contribute as a player for quite a few years, and to now have the opportunity to continue in the role of the selector is a tremendous honour," Bailey said.

"I'm confident I can add value to the selection process and that my experience will be complementary to that of Trevor and Justin. I am really excited to be joining them in the coming months," he added.

Dominic Baker, Cricket Tasmania's Chief Executive, congratulated Bailey on an outstanding playing career and wished him well in his new endeavour.

"George has been the heart and soul of Tasmanian cricket for well over a decade and, on behalf of all Tasmanians, I thank him for his dedication, commitment, and passion for the cause," Baker said.
"I have no doubt George will make an outstanding Selector and will provide Australian cricket with the same wisdom, drive, and purpose that has defined his time with Tasmania," he added. (ANI)

