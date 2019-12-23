George Balderson to lead England's squad for U-19 World Cup

London [UK], Dec 23 (ANI): Lancashire bowling all-rounder George Balderson will lead England's 15-man squad in the upcoming ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in South Africa.

Balderson has recently led the England squad in the Rising Stars tri-series in Antigua.

Earlier on Saturday, the English side faced defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in the tri-series final.

England U-19 head coach Jon Lewis praised the team and said that the side has performed well in tough conditions.

"The series in Antigua has shown that our core group of players can perform well in a challenging environment," Lewis said in an official statement.

The Three Lions are placed in the Group B in the U-19 Cricket World Cup with Australia, West Indies and Nigeria.

England U-19 squad: George Balderson (c), Kasey Aldridge, Ben Charlesworth, Tom Clark, Jordan Cox, Blake Cullen, Scott Currie, Harry Duke, Joey Evison, Lewis Goldsworthy, Jack Haynes, George Hill, Dan Mousley, Hamidullah Qadri, Sam Young.

England will begin their campaign on January 20, 2020, against West Indies in Kimberley. (ANI)

