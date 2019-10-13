George Linde to replace injured Keshav Maharaj in third Test against India

Johannesburg [South Africa], Oct 13 (ANI): South Africa spinner George Linde will replace Keshav Maharaj in the third Test match against India after the latter sustained a right-shoulder injury.

Maharaj picked up the injury during day two of the second Test match which India won by 137 runs and an innings on Sunday. Despite being injured, Maharaj on Saturday smashed his maiden Test half-century, scoring 72 to help South Africa in the first innings.

South Africa team doctor Ramjee Hashendra said after this morning's assessment and the findings of the MRI, the medical team feels that he will not be fit in time for the next Test match.

"An MRI showed that Keshav has sustained an injury to a muscle in his right shoulder which was strapped in order for him to bat yesterday. He was reassessed this morning particularly with regards to bowling and showed significant discomfort during bowling," Cricket South Africa's official website quoted Hashendra as saying.

"Based on this morning's assessment and the findings of the MRI, the medical team feels that he will not be fit in time for the next Test match in six days' time. The nature and extent of the injury would mean that he will probably return to play in 14 to 21 days based on his progress during the rehabilitation phase," he added.

India have a 2-0 lead over South Africa in the three-match Test series. The third Test match between both the teams will start from October 19. (ANI)

