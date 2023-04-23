Glenn Maxwell completes 1,000 runs for RCB in IPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23 (ANI): All-rounder Glenn Maxwell added one more feather to his Indian Premier League (IPL) career when he completed 1,000 runs for Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday.

The Australian player reached this milestone during the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In the match, he scored 77 runs off 44 balls comprising six fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 175. His innings guided RCB to 189 runs on the board.

Maxwell was bought by RCB in the year 2021 at Rs 14.25 crore. He has scored total 1,067 runs in 35 matches for Bangalore. He has bagged 10 half-centuries and hit 92 fours and 59 sixes.

In the IPL career, he has 2,572 runs in 117 games with a strike rate of 156.73 and an average of 26.52. he had 16 fifties under his belt with 210 fours and 150 sixes.

For RCB his best season so far came in the first outing, he had scored 513 runs in 15 matches. His average was 42.75 and a strike rate of 144.10. He had hit 48 fours and 21 sixes in that year.

However, his most successful season came under Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings) in 2014 where he scored 552 runs in 16 matches with four half-centuries. He had an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 187.75. RCB bought Maxwell in 2021 and since then playing as a key batter for his side.



Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis stepped onto the pitch as RCB were asked to bat first. RR pace bowler Trent Boult drew the first blood as Virat Kohli walked back to the pavilion for a golden duck 0(1). The inswinging delivery from the left armer has been the Achilles heel of Kohli for the past few overs. Shahbaz Ahmed came in but lost his wicket to Boult in the third over of the match.

Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell stepped up once again to bring RCB's innings back on track. They dealt in boundaries and at the end of the powerplay RCB managed to put a score of 62/2 on the board. Maxwell and Du Plessis continued their onslaught on Rajasthan bowlers. Maxwell completed his quick-fire half-century in 9.4 overs.

RCB crossed the 100-run mark with a four on the final ball of the 10th over. At halfway point of the first innings, RCB had a score of 101/2 on the board.

However, RCB started to lose momentum in the 14th over as they have in the previous matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a sensational effort in the field as he sent Faf Du Plessis back to the dugout for a score of 62(39) following a runout. Ravichandran Ashwin followed up quickly and picked up the wicket of Glenn Maxwell on the final ball of the 15th over for a score of 77(44).

In the remaining five overs RCB lost the wickets on a consistent basis. Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga and Mahipal Lomror failed to reach double digits as they ended up losing their wickets of 0(2), 6(7) and 8(6) respectively. Dinesh Karthik tried to put up a fight and take RCB's total close to the 200 run-mark, but he ended up losing his wicket in the final over. Sandeep Sharma produced an economical final over to keep RCB's score below 200.

RCB ended their innings with a score of 189/9 in 20 overs.

RR innings are currently in progress.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 189/9 (Glenn Maxwell 77(44), Faf Du Plessis 62(39) and Trent Boult 2/41) vs Rajasthan Royals. (ANI)

