Glenn Phillips showed great composure with bat: NZ's Mitchell Santner following win over IRE

Belfast [Ireland], July 19 (ANI): Following New Zealand's 31-run win over Ireland in the first T20I, Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner said that batter Glenn Phillips showed great composure during his unbeaten half-century.

Glenn Phillips, who scored an unbeaten 69*, and pacer Lockie Ferguson (4/14) did well for New Zealand, helping their side win the first T20I match of the three-match series against Ireland in Belfast on Monday.

"It was not easy but the way Glenn played, the composure he showed was great. It is about trying to build partnerships in the middle, giving the bowlers plenty to work for at the death. The way Neesham and Glenn played was helpful on a niggly wicket. This Irish team is pretty good, they gave us a good fight in the ODI series and played well today as well. Lockie (Ferguson) did well, we are not very keen to play him in the nets but today on a sluggish pitch he showed how good he is with his change of pace, with those leg cutters," said Santner in a post-match presentation.



With this win, NZ has taken a series lead of 1-0. In the first innings, New Zealand posted 173/8 on the board, with Glenn Phillips (69*), James Neesham (29) and Martin Guptill making notable contributions with the bat. A 46-run stand between Neesham and Phillips saved the match for NZ after they were reduced to 4/54.

Medium-pacer Josh Little delivered heavy blows to the Kiwis with the ball, taking 4/35.

In the chase of 174, Ireland never looked like they were in contention, as New Zealand bowlers feasted on Irish batters, especially Lockie Ferguson with his 4/14. Curtis Campher (29) and Mark Adair (25) were the only ones who could cross 20-runs. Neesham and Santner got two wickets each. Ish Sodhi and Jacob Duffy got one each.

Phillips was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant 69* (ANI)

