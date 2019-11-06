"Qais will help take us to the next level in both the long and short formats with his game-changing skills," Gloucestershire Head Coach Richard Dawson said.
"Qais will help take us to the next level in both the long and short formats with his game-changing skills," Gloucestershire Head Coach Richard Dawson said.

Gloucestershire Cricket signs Afghanistan's leg-spinner Qais Ahmad

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:15 IST

Bristol [UK], Nov 6 (ANI): English county club Gloucestershire Cricket has signed Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad.
The 19-year-old will play in all of Gloucestershire's Vitality Blast matches in 2020 and will also be a part of the club's County Championship season for the final six matches of the campaign.
Ahmad is elated over his signing for Gloucestershire Cricket.
"I am extremely happy to have signed for Gloucestershire for the T20 Blast and then the County Championship. It is a great honour for me to join Gloucestershire after they had such a successful 2019," said Ahmad in a statement on Wednesday.
"Having played T20 cricket around the world I have always wanted to play the first-class cricket in England to develop my red-ball skills. I am looking forward to working with Richard Dawson," he said.
"I'm delighted that Qais has agreed to join us for next season as the Club enters its first season in Division One since 2004. We had a very strong season in 2019 and Qais will help take us to the next level in both the long and short formats with his game-changing skills," Gloucestershire Head Coach Richard Dawson said.
"He's one of the most exciting young spinners in the world and I'm looking forward to seeing him add a new dimension to our T20 and County Championship squads," he added.
In February 2019, he was signed by the Hobart Hurricanes for the BBL season. Ahmad took seven wickets in his three matches including a best of 3/33 in the semifinal against the Melbourne Stars, where he bowled one of the balls of the tournament to dismiss Marcus Stoinis.
He made his Test debut for Afghanistan in September this year in their one-off match against Bangladesh where he claimed his first Test wicket by scalping Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
Ahmad was drafted by the Rajshahi Kings in the 2018/19 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and took six wickets in six matches.
In December 2017 he became the leading wicket-taker for Afghanistan in the U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 with 14 wickets.
Following the tournament, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named Ahmad as the rising star of the Afghanistan squad. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:26 IST

Derbyshire signs Australia pacer Sean Abbott

Derby [UK], Nov 6 (ANI): Derbyshire County Cricket Club has signed Australian paceman Sean Abbott for the first half of the 2020 season.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:21 IST

Rohit Sharma set to become first Indian to play 100 T20Is

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): When India and Bangladesh step up to the field on Thursday to play the second T20I of the three-match series, skipper Rohit Sharma will add another feather to his cap.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:03 IST

Great opportunity to win series against India, says Mahmudullah

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): As Bangladesh and India get ready to lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match series, skipper Mahmudullah on Wednesday said that it is a great opportunity for his side to win series against India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:11 IST

India women play out a draw against Vietnam

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): India women played out a 1-1 draw against Vietnam in the second friendly match at the National Training Centre ground in Hanoi on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:00 IST

Fuzhou China Open: Sameer Verma crashes out after losing to Lee Cheuk Yiu

Fuzhou [China], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sameer Verma crashed out of the Fuzhou China Open after losing the first round match on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:29 IST

India names 26-member squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian team head coach Igor Stimac on Wednesday announced India's 26-member squad for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Afghanistan and Oman.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:07 IST

Yorkshire Vikings sign Nicholas Pooran for Vitality Blast 2020

Yorkshire [UK], Nov 6 (ANI): Yorkshire Vikings on Wednesday announced the signing of West Indies' batsman Nicholas Pooran for the next year's Vitality Blast.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:47 IST

IAAF announces Male Rising Star Award 2019 finalists

Quai Antoine [Monaco], Nov 6 (ANI): With less than three weeks to go until the World Athletics Awards 2019, the IAAF announced five finalists for the 2019 Male Rising Star Award to recognise this year's best U20 athlete.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:33 IST

Want to try younger players to make them ready for other...

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): As India and Bangladesh get ready to lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match series, skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that the side is looking to give younger players an opportunity to make them ready for the other formats of the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:08 IST

Mahesh Bhupathi believes he's still India's non-playing captain...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Veteran Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi believes that he is still the non-playing captain of the Indian Davis Cup team.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:56 IST

Ravi Dahiya aims for gold medal in Olympics

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya is aiming to clinch a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he feels that is what the country needs.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:35 IST

Fuzhou China Open: Sai Praneeth enters second round after...

Fuzhou [China], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth defeated Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto 15-21, 21-12, 21-10 in the first round match of the Fuzhou China Open on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl