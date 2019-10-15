Gloucestershire Cricket signs George Scott

Gloucestershire [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): Cricket">Gloucestershire Cricket on Tuesday signed England cricketer George Scott for three years.

Scott spent four years with Middlesex before signing the three-year deal.

Acknowledging the development, head coach Richard Dawson said, "It's great to have George joining us. He's got huge potential as both a batter and bowler in all formats of the game."

"All the players and coaching staff are looking forward to him starting with us and we hope we can help him realise his potential in the years to come," gloscricket.co.uk quoted Dawson as saying.

A reliable contributor in both one-day and four-day cricket, Scott averaged over 35 runs in both the Royal London One-Day Cup and Vitality Blast in 2019 with strike rates of 138 and 101 respectively.

"I'm very excited, I think it's a wonderful opportunity for me cricket-wise and I know Bristol is a lovely place," said Scott

"It seems like there is an incredibly family feel here. I've met a few of the guys and I know Ryan Higgins well and it feels like a really nice atmosphere at the Club so I'm absolutely delighted to be joining," he added.

Scott has featured for Middlesex as a middle-order batsman in all competitions. (ANI)

