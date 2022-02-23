GMR group acquires franchise in UAE's T20 League

Dubai [UAE], February 23 (ANI): Indian-based infrastructure powerhouse, GMR Group has acquired the rights to own and operate the Dubai franchise in the UAE T20 League to be held in UAE.

Having been announced earlier this year, the six-team League remains well on track to be played in 2022 where senior committee members are encouraged by the enormous interest shown from a number of high-profile individuals and well-established corporates from across the world.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice-Chairman at Emirates Cricket Board said; "UAE T20 League considers itself very fortunate to have engaged in a series of very meaningful discussions with various potential stakeholders interested in investing in our League."



"These discussions have proven very rewarding culminating in us being extremely honored to welcome GMR Group as our partner. The standing of this League, across the cricketing world, is vitally important to us, and we have aligned ourselves with partners that share the same values toward the game; holding its spirit, integrity, and longevity to the highest regard," he added.

The UAE T20 League is a professional franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament established in 2020 that combines two of the most compelling aspects of the global sport - world-class infrastructure coupled with the most favorable time zone catering to cricket fans around the world.

GM Rao, Group Chairman at GMR Group said; "UAE continues to impress with its progressive, positive mindset toward sport and the business of sport, and we believe these traits align well with our group strategy to support sports from grass-roots through to international level while being effective in engaging with the community. Our group is convinced that UAE T20 League proposed structure and plans will leverage these unique traits of UAE." (ANI)

