Good luck for commentatory, coaching: NZC wishes McCullum on retirement

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday conveyed good luck to former cricketer Brendon McCullum for the next chapter in his career - commentatory and coaching.

A day after McCullum announced that he will retire from all forms of cricket following the conclusion of the GT20 in Canada, NZC's BlackCaps in a tweet congratulated the 37-year-old.

"From Culling Park to @HomeOfCricket & everything in between" Congratulations @Bazmccullum on your playing career. Good luck behind the mic and the coaching mitt," BlackCaps tweeted. McCullum in a statement on Twitter said he has achieved more than he could ever dream of. He, however, stressed that the drive to keep going has become harder for him to maintain lately.

"As much as I am proud of what I've achieved in my 20-year professional career - more than I ever could have dreamed of when I first entered the game - I have felt the drive to keep going harder to maintain in recent months," he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

He further said New Zealand team has broken boundaries and earned worldwide respect. McCullum added that he enjoyed challenges in T20 cricket and is satisfied with leaving the game.

"With New Zealand, we broke boundaries and established a style of play that earned us respect across the world. In T20 cricket, I've enjoyed so many varied challenges, I can leave the game knowing I left no stone unturned," he said.

McCullum's name will go down in cricket history as he holds the record for scoring the fastest century in Test cricket. He registered a century off just 54 balls against Australia in 2016. He also led New Zealand to finish as runners-up in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015. (ANI)