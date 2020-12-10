Good luck for what the future holds: Bumrah to Parthiv

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday congratulated Parthiv Patel on a wonderful career and wished him luck for his future endeavours. Wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday.

"Good luck for what the future holds,@parthiv9 and congratulations on a superb career! It was a pleasure playing alongside you," tweeted Bumrah.

Many former teammates of Parthiv, including Virender Sehwag and Yusuf Pathan, also took to Twitter to congratulate the wicket-keeper on a wonderful career.

"Congratulations #ParthivPatel on a very good career. Your determination to continue to work hard and dream big despite many challenges was fantastic and I wish the best for you in the future. Happy retirement Nikke," tweeted Sehwag.

"Congratulations on your wonderful career @parthiv9. Many moments to cherish in your long career. Wishing you all the best for your 2nd innings. Happy retirement. #ParthivPatel," tweeted Yusuf Pathan.

Former India spinner and captain Anil Kumble also said that it was wonderful to play alongside Parthiv.



"Well done PP on a fantastic career. It was wonderful to have played with you. Will cherish those memories. Have a good second innings buddy. Best wishes to you and family," tweeted Kumble.

Parthiv had made his debut in 2002 against England at Trent Bridge, aged 17 years and 153 days, becoming Test cricket's youngest wicket-keeper at the time. The wicket-keeper was the frontline choice in the longest format for a couple of years, but with MS Dhoni emerging in international cricket, Parthiv ended up losing his spot.

In 2016, Parthiv made his comeback in the Test series against England as a replacement for the then injured Wriddhiman Saha. As a result, Parthiv played his first Test in eight years.

In the 50-over format, the wicket-keeper batsman made his debut in 2003. He was also a part of the 2003 World Cup squad but he didn't get a chance to feature in the playing XI.

Parthiv played 25 Tests, 2 T20Is, and 38 ODIs for India, managing to score 1,706 runs across all formats.

The wicket-keeper batsman also represented Chennai Super Kings, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

In domestic cricket, Parthiv had led Gujarat in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season. Under his leadership, Gujarat managed to win its first Ranji Trophy title after defeating Mumbai in the finals. (ANI)

