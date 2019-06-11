Ravi Shastri (L); Yuvraj Singh (R)
Ravi Shastri (L); Yuvraj Singh (R)

Good luck in your next avatar: Shastri wishes Yuvraj

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:57 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday wished luck to Yuvraj Singh in his "next avtaar" after the swashbuckling left-handed batsman retired from international cricket and Indian Premier League (IPL).
Shastri, who is in the UK with team India for its ongoing 2019 World Cup campaign, shared a picture captioned: "Junior, congratulations on a terrific career and thanks for the entertainment right thru. Good luck in your next avataar - @YUVSTRONG12 #ThankYouYuvraj."

Earlier, his teammates took Twitter to congratulate the 37-year-old for his contribution to India.
"What a fantastic career you have had Yuvi. You have come out as a true champ everytime the team needed you. The fight you put up through all the ups & downs on & off the field is just amazing. Best of luck for your 2nd innings & thanks for all that you have done for Indian Cricket," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.
Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, said: "Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12."
"Players will come and go, but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life, Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always," Virender Sehwag wrote.
India's hero at the 2011 World Cup, the Chandigarh-born announced his retirement on Monday after spending 25 years in and around the 22 yards with almost 17 years of international experience. Yuvraj had captured the imagination of world cricket with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting.
A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting.
Big events brought out the best in him be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, mind-numbing batting exhibition at inaugural 2007 World T20 or all-round performance at 2011 World Cup.
Clobbering six sixes in the penultimate over bowled by Englishman Stuart Broad in Kingsmead was a moment not many cricket fans will forget. That performance against England took Yuvraj on top of the pile of fastest fifties in a T20I match, scoring 50 off just 12 balls, a record that still stands the test of time.
"Thank you this has been a lovely journey. See you on the other side," Yuvraj said, adding that he would continue devoting his time to assisting cancer patients through his 'YouWeCan' foundation.
Yuvraj now wants to play in overseas leagues, saying at this age he can manage to play some fun cricket and enjoy his life as he has been stressful just thinking about international games and performing in big tournaments like IPL.
"With BCCI's permission, I would love to go, play and have fun for this year or maybe next year. I don't know what's left in me. It has been a very long and hard journey and I think I deserve that. I have had a word with BCCI and will have another after this announcement. Hopefully, it will be easy sailing for me," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 14:14 IST

Shikhar Dhawan undergoes precautionary scans

Nottingham [England], Jun 11 (ANI): Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has undergone precautionary scans and is "being assessed" after he was hit on his left thumb during the team's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against defending champions Australia.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 13:27 IST

Shakib Al Hasan's participation in doubt ahead of clash against Sri Lanka

Dubai [UAE], June 11 (ANI): Bangladesh could face a major blow in their Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Bristol on Tuesday as their in-form all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan may miss due to a thigh injury.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 13:09 IST

Our batting was little bit off: Ponting after Australia's first WC defeat

Melbourne [Australia], June 11 (ANI): After Australia faced their first defeat in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, team's assistant coach Ricky Ponting admitted that it was their batting which was not up to the mark.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 11:29 IST

KSL: Suzie Bates, Tamsin Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt rejoin Southern Vipers

West End (Hampshire) [England], Jun 11 (ANI): Suzie Bates, Tamsin Beaumont and Danielle Wyatt have rejoined the Southern Vipers for the upcoming 2019 Kia Super League (KSL).

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:53 IST

I made bad decisions: Tamim Iqbal on his bad form in World Cup

London [UK], June 11 (ANI): Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal admitted he made bad decisions while batting due to which he has not been able to leave a mark on the field till now in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:25 IST

KSL: Heather Knight, Anya Shrubsole return to Western Storm

South West [England], Jun 11 (ANI): England captain Heather Knight and pacer Anya Shrubsole have returned to Western Storm for the 2019 season of the Kia Super League (KSL).

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 08:33 IST

AB de Villiers' offer came in too late to change team: Faf du Plessis

Dubai [UAE], June 11 (ANI): Days after South Africa coach Ottis Gibson and selection panel convenor Linda Zondi put forward their views on AB de Villiers' desire to feature in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, skipper Faf du Plessis also opined over the issue saying his offer came in too late t

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 08:33 IST

Kate Cross named Lancashire Thunder skipper

Old Trafford (Greater Manchester) [England], Jun 11 (ANI): England right-arm pacer Kate Cross has been named as the new captain of Lancashire Thunder for the 2019 Kia Super League (KSL).

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 22:51 IST

India remains unbeaten, thrash Uzbekistan 10-0 in FIH Men's Series Final

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 10 (ANI): India defeated Uzbekistan 10-0 in their last pool A match against Uzbekistan on Monday in the ongoing FIH Men's Series Finals at Kalinga Stadium here and as a result, the team has entered the semi-finals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 22:23 IST

Yuvi will remain a cricketing icon for every Indian: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju on Monday heaped praise on cricketer Yuvraj Singh stating that the all-rounder will remain "a cricketing icon for every Indian."

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:16 IST

Amarjit Singh mature player at young age: Indian football coach...

Buriram (Thailand) June 10 (ANI): Indian football head coach Igor Stimac praised young midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam who made his debut against Curacao in the recently concluded King's Cup at Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:12 IST

Mohammad Shahzad blames ACB for his withdrawal from CWC'19 squad

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Afghanistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad on Monday blamed the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) for his withdrawal from the team's squad in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More
iocl