Good opportunity for youngsters, says Surinder Khanna on India squad for WI tour

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Surinder Khanna said that the Indian squad announced for the forthcoming Windies tour provides a "good opportunity for the youngsters".

Speaking to ANI, Khanna said, "It is a good opportunity for the youngsters. I believe that it is better if youngsters, especially bowlers, get an opportunity in the Test matches. In Test matches, you have time. But ODI and T20I is a batsman's game because if one over goes bad, you may lose your career. Bowlers can show their capability in the Test matches."

Virat Kohli will lead the team in all the three formats and Shikhar Dhawan will also be making his comeback to the team after recovering from the thumb injury which he sustained during the recently concluded World Cup.

India A is currently competing against West Indies A for a five-match series. The team has displayed an impeccable performance and are on a 3-1 lead. Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini from India A have been included in the ODI and T20I squad.

Rishabh Pant will be playing in the ODI and T20I matches as wicketkeeper as India have one more option, that of Wriddhiman Saha, in the Test squad.

Khanna recalled Pant's dismissal in the World Cup semi-final which India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs and said that Pant should play cautiously as his dismissal affects the team.

"Rishabh Pant is a young player, he needs to work hard on his wicket-keeping. With the bat, when he gets a start and the kinds of strokes he plays on which he gets out, it affects both the team and him. During the World Cup as well, he should have played 10 more overs, formed a good partnership and scored 60-70, then he should have had tried to hit big shots," he said.

Khanna further said, "Saha got injured at the wrong time, he is one of the finest keepers in the country and we all know that. Whosoever is getting the opportunity, I would like to congratulate them."

India will start their West Indies tour from August 3 and will play three T20s, as many ODIs and two Test matches. (ANI)

