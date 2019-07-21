Former Indian cricketer Surinder Khanna
Former Indian cricketer Surinder Khanna

Good opportunity for youngsters, says Surinder Khanna on India squad for WI tour

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 19:15 IST

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Surinder Khanna said that the Indian squad announced for the forthcoming Windies tour provides a "good opportunity for the youngsters".
Speaking to ANI, Khanna said, "It is a good opportunity for the youngsters. I believe that it is better if youngsters, especially bowlers, get an opportunity in the Test matches. In Test matches, you have time. But ODI and T20I is a batsman's game because if one over goes bad, you may lose your career. Bowlers can show their capability in the Test matches."
Virat Kohli will lead the team in all the three formats and Shikhar Dhawan will also be making his comeback to the team after recovering from the thumb injury which he sustained during the recently concluded World Cup.
India A is currently competing against West Indies A for a five-match series. The team has displayed an impeccable performance and are on a 3-1 lead. Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini from India A have been included in the ODI and T20I squad.
Rishabh Pant will be playing in the ODI and T20I matches as wicketkeeper as India have one more option, that of Wriddhiman Saha, in the Test squad.
Khanna recalled Pant's dismissal in the World Cup semi-final which India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs and said that Pant should play cautiously as his dismissal affects the team.
"Rishabh Pant is a young player, he needs to work hard on his wicket-keeping. With the bat, when he gets a start and the kinds of strokes he plays on which he gets out, it affects both the team and him. During the World Cup as well, he should have played 10 more overs, formed a good partnership and scored 60-70, then he should have had tried to hit big shots," he said.
Khanna further said, "Saha got injured at the wrong time, he is one of the finest keepers in the country and we all know that. Whosoever is getting the opportunity, I would like to congratulate them."
India will start their West Indies tour from August 3 and will play three T20s, as many ODIs and two Test matches. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 18:50 IST

Great job done by selectors, says Rajkumar Sharma

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Rajkumar Sharma, the childhood coach of India captain Virat Kohli, on Sunday said the selectors have done a great job in selecting the squad for the Windies tour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 18:45 IST

Lys Mousset signs three-year deal at Sheffield United

Sheffield [UK], July 21 (ANI): Lys Mousset on Sunday signed a three-year deal at Sheffield United, making a move from Bournemouth.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 17:45 IST

We enjoy having Harry in Leicester City, says Wes Morgan

Leeds [UK], July 21 (ANI): Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has said that the club enjoys having Harry Maguire in the team, who has not changed despite having links to Manchester United and Manchester City.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 16:42 IST

Indonesia Open: Sindhu loses to Akane Yamaguchi in final

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 21 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu lost to Akane Yamaguchi 21-15, 21-16 in the final match of the Indonesia Open on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 16:31 IST

Dhoni knows when to retire, says chief selector MSK Prasad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Amid speculation surrounding India player MS Dhoni's retirement, chief selector MSK Prasad on Sunday said the 'legendary cricketer' knows when to retire.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 16:17 IST

Alex Carey feels lucky to learn from Steve Waugh

Dubai [UAE], July 21 (ANI): As Australia is preparing for the upcoming Ashes series, Alex Carey is delighted to have former player Steve Waugh mentoring the team ahead of the series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 15:40 IST

We don't want to go to second line of player: Arsenal's Emery

Leeds [UK], July 21 (ANI): Arsenal manager Unai Emery said that they will not settle for a 'second line of player' as he aims to sign players who can improve the team.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 15:16 IST

Dhawan returns, Pant named wicketkeeper for Windies tour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Shikhar Dhawan returned to the limited-overs squads while Rishabh Pant has been named as the wicket-keeper across all three formats for the forthcoming India tour of West Indies, beginning August 3.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:50 IST

Mentally I was ready for it: Rashid Khan on being appointed...

London [UK], July 21 (ANI): Rashid Khan, the newly appointed Afghanistan captain, said he was mentally ready for the position, adding that when it comes to national duties one has to be ready to lead.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:44 IST

Zidane confirms Gareth Bale's departure from Real Madrid

Leeds [UK], July 21 (ANI): Amidst all the speculations surrounding Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale's future at the club, manager Zinedine Zidane said that the 30-year-old is very close to leaving.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:00 IST

India defeat Jamaica by eight wickets

Jamaica [West Indies], July 21 (ANI): Indian blind cricket team registered a massive 8-wicket victory over Jamaica at the Melbourne Cricket Oval in Kingston on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 12:56 IST

Divij Sharan ties the knot with 'best partner' Samantha Murray

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Asian Games 2018 gold medallist and Indian's Divij Sharan got married to British tennis player Samantha Murray.

Read More
iocl