Good to be back in India, says an excited Gayle ahead of IPL 2023 auctions

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 23 (ANI): West Indies opener Chris Gayle mentioned that he is thrilled to be back in India and is excited to see the surprises the IPL 2023 auction holds.

"It's going to be interesting when the IPL auction comes about. Some surprises, big money will be spent, will have to wait and watch. It's good to be back in India," expressed Chris Gayle who is a part of JioCinema’s Expert Panel for the IPL Player Auction..

The IPL 2023 auction will be held in Kochi as franchises line up to rope in players for the vacant spots up for grabs.

Talking about opportunities off the field rather than on the field he said that he has been looking for something new.

"I am actually looking for something new for me now, more off the field. Looking on at a particular auction which is something new and I'm venturing into it as well. A bit of a mockup auction as well, which was fantastic and fun," said Gayle.

Predicting the cash-rich auction to be dominated by all-rounders, he mentioned the top-three names that would earn the biggest paycheques in the auction.

"Those guys are very very hot, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, and Cameron Green as well. Those are the three names I am hearing more than often and that seems to me teams will be targeting them as well," mentioned the Jamaican.

He also stated that the English players will benefit in the auction having won the T20 World Cup this year.

"With England winning the T20 World Cup it's going to play a big part in it as well. Especially for Sam and Ben. So, it's going to be some money money money," said the left-hander. (ANI)