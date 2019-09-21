Good to have youngsters in team: Shikhar Dhawan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): India opener Shikhar Dhawan believes it is good to have youngsters in the team as it will give them match practice for the T20I World Cup 2020.

"So, it is good to have fresh legs and it is the perfect platform for them to perform and build the confidence for T20I World Cup," Dhawan told reporters in a pre-match conference.

"I think Sundar is pulling really good and giving us the breakthrough and choking the batsman. In the last game, he bowled well with control and variety. Chahar swings the ball in both ways, at the same he got pace as well," Dhawan added.

Men in Blue are giving chances to young players like Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, and Navdeep Saini in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa to give them an exposure of the shortest format.

"If you see youngsters are playing, as senior players we make sure we do the communication and make sure that we make nerves calm down and think what is needed at that particular moment. Even if I'm batting with Rohit or Virat Kohli we keep discussing and that is very important, communication in the middle. If any time any youngster wants to discuss anything with us we are always open about it," Dhawan said.

Talking about his batting, the 33-year-old said that he believed his process and it takes time for him to settle and score runs.

"I know my process is very strong, I'm a key observer of whatever I'm doing. I make sure I do everything in a detailing manner. Sometimes, some strategies do not go in your way, sometimes it goes. So, it is a part of the journey and I always back myself," Dhawan said.

"I have been playing well. I got a break and came back, even in West Indies I didn't score many runs but I was middling the ball nicely. For me it is normal, that it happens with me, five innings go here and there, maybe for you guys it is not normal," he added.

India will play against South Africa in the last match of the T20I series at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on September 22. (ANI)

