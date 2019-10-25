MS Dhoni with Rishabh Pant (Photo/ Rishabh Pant Twitter)
MS Dhoni with Rishabh Pant (Photo/ Rishabh Pant Twitter)

Good vibes only: Pant spends time with Dhoni!

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): As cricket lovers continue to debate over MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant's place in the Indian side, the duo on Friday showed the critics that they share "good vibes'.
Pant shared pictures with Dhoni on Twitter and wrote: "Good vibes only" as the caption.

On Thursday, while announcing the Test and T20I squad for series against Bangladesh, chief selector MSK Prasad shed light on the team's roadmap for the future and said post the World Cup, the management has decided to go ahead with Rishabh Pant and other youngsters.
Pant has not had a good run with the bat this year as he managed to score just 23 runs against South Africa in two T20Is. And in the Test team, Wriddhiman Saha was selected ahead of him.
"Post World Cup, I have been very clear on this. After the World Cup, we started backing Rishabh Pant, we will still back him. He might not have had best of matches of late, but we are confident that he will come good, post the World Cup, we are focussing on Pant," Prasad had told reporters.
When asked about Dhoni's future and whether he should play in the domestic circuit, Prasad replied: "It is totally his personal call. Going into the domestic circuit, talking about his retirement, these are all personal issues related to Dhoni. We have set a roadmap for the future and you can see that in our decisions".
38-year-old Dhoni is currently enjoying some time away from the game and he last played competitive cricket during the World Cup.
He faced criticism for his slow batting during India's matches in the tournament. Especially in the games against England and New Zealand (semi-final), he was blamed for the loss.
Commenting on Dhoni's future in the team, Sourav Ganguly, after taking charge as the 39th president of BCCI, said that he would talk to the wicket-keeper batsman.
"I do not know what is in his mind and what he thinks about his career, we will deal with that. He is one of the greats of the game. India is very proud to have MS Dhoni. When you sit down and take note of what he has done, you say wow. Champions don't finish that easily. Till I am around, everybody will be respected. That does not change," Ganguly had told reporters on Wednesday. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:28 IST

