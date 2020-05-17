Got to know professionalism of Mumbai Indians when I became skipper: Rohit Sharma

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Opening batsman Rohit Sharma has said that he got to know about the professionalism of Mumbai Indians when he was chosen to lead the franchise.

Rohit was doing a Facebook live chat with Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal and it was then that the latter asked Rohit about the qualities of Mumbai Indians.

Answering the question, Rohit replied: "They (Mumbai Indians) are very big on scouting players, Mumbai Indians is one of the most professional teams I have worked within my career so far, especially when I became the captain, I was chosen to lead the side during my third year with the franchise, I was given the captaincy halfway into the 2013 tournament".

"When you become the captain, you are a part of everything, you know what is happening with the team, that's when I got to know how professional the team really is, they do great work behind the scenes," he added.

Rohit also revealed that the scouting team of Mumbai Indians watches every match in the country to choose the right players for the franchise.

"The scouts watch every game in India, then they finalise which player is good for Mumbai. After the IPL gets over, all scouts take a two-month break, but then they again start scouting players for next season, they do a lot of homework, they are a very professional team, they are clear about what they want," Rohit said.

Mumbai Indians has won the IPL maximum number of times.

The side has managed to win the tournament four times-- 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Mumbai had defeated Chennai Super Kings by one run in the finals of the 2019 IPL.

All the title wins have come under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

Rohit would have been in action for the Mumbai Indians had the IPL commenced from March 29.

However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

