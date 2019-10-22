Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith
Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith

Graeme Smith and Tim May awarded life membership of MCC

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:49 IST

London [UK], Oct 22 (ANI): Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith and Australian spinner Tim May have been awarded life membership of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).
The club has bestowed this honour in recognition of their achievements in cricket.
"MCC has today announced the election of @OfficialCSA legend @GraemeSmith49 as an Honorary Life Member of the Club," Lord's Cricket Ground's official handle tweeted.

Smith became South Africa's youngest ever captain at the age of only 22 and he went on to enjoy a successful career as a professional cricketer.
He scored 27 Test centuries and finished his career with 9,265 runs at an average of 48.25.
His first tour of England in 2003 saw him registering two double-centuries in the first two Tests of the series. He went on to score 259 runs at Lord's Cricket Ground and en route, he broke Sir Don Bradman's record of the highest individual score at the ground.
He was also impressive in ODIs as he scored 6,989 runs at an average of 37.98, including ten centuries.
"The Club has also recognised @CricketAus spinner, and MCC World Cricket Committee member, Tim May with Honorary Life Membership," Lord's Cricket Ground's official handle tweeted.

On the other hand, May made his Test debut for Australia in 1987 and he went on to play 24 Tests for the side. He finished his career with 75 wickets, with a remarkable best of 5 for 9 against the West Indies in 1993.
May played at Lord's in the 1993 Ashes Series, and he just missed out on registering his name on the Lord's Honours Board. He brought up his 300th first-class wicket in that match.
He also played 47 ODIs for his country, claiming 39 wickets.
The pair follow England's Paul Collingwood, South Africa's AB de Villiers, Australia's Mitchell Johnson in being awarded life membership of MCC in 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:47 IST

Former BCB chief makes sensational claims, says board promotes...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Saber Hossain Chowdhury on Tuesday made sensational claims about the state of cricket in the country, saying that the board promotes institutionalised match-fixing.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:21 IST

PCB not right in dropping Sarfaraz from Test, T20I squad: Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday expressed his disappointment over Sarfaraz Ahmed's exclusion from the side's squad for the upcoming T20I and Test series against Australia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:32 IST

French Open: PV Sindhu enters second round

Paris [France], Oct 22 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday advanced to the second round of the ongoing French Open after defeating Canada's Michelle Li in the first round.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:16 IST

Petition filed in Lahore High Court over Misbah-ul-Haq's...

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 22 (ANI): A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court praying to immediately stop Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq from working on different posts including coaching and serving as the chief selector of the team.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:06 IST

Anandan Gunasekaran bags two gold medals for India at the World...

Wuhan [China], Oct 22 (ANI): Para-Athlete Anandan Gunasekaran on Tuesday bagged two gold medals for the Indian contingent in the ongoing World Military Games here in Wuhan, China.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:01 IST

One who can perform better should play for India: Sushil Kumar...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): May the best of the two play for India - Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar on Tuesday said of the recent storm over pugilists Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen after the latter demanded a "fair chance" to contest the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:53 IST

Inclusion in national team is realisation of dream, says Naseem Shah

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 22 (ANI): After being picked in the National Test side for Australia tour, Pakistan bowler Naseem Shah on Tuesday said that the call is the realization of a dream.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:03 IST

Goalkeeper has to be focused throughout or it can be fatal:...

Zurich [Switzerland], Oct 22 (ANI): Liverpool's Alisson Becker has said that a goalkeeper has to be "focused throughout the match and he can't relax for a minute, or it can be fatal."

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:02 IST

Kohli bowls over journalist with his cheeky response on Dhoni!

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): After winning the third and final Test against South Africa on Tuesday, India skipper Virat Kohli was seen at his candid best at the post-match press conference.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:14 IST

French Open: Subhankar Dey advances to second round

Paris [France], Oct 22 (ANI): Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey advanced to the second round of the ongoing French Open after beating Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:07 IST

I have already told BFI to handle Nikhat Zareen's issue...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): After boxer Nikhat Zareen wrote a letter to Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju demanding a fair trial for Tokyo Olympics 2020, the minister on Tuesday said that he has told the Boxing Federation of India to handle the matter appropriately.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:50 IST

Excellent bunch of people to be with: Ravi Shastri lauds Indian team

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): After whitewashing South Africa in three-match Test series on Tuesday, Indian coach Ravi Shastri lauded the team saying the side comprises excellent cricketers.

Read More
iocl