Graeme Smith and Tim May awarded life membership of MCC

London [UK], Oct 22 (ANI): Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith and Australian spinner Tim May have been awarded life membership of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

The club has bestowed this honour in recognition of their achievements in cricket.

"MCC has today announced the election of @OfficialCSA legend @GraemeSmith49 as an Honorary Life Member of the Club," Lord's Cricket Ground's official handle tweeted.



Smith became South Africa's youngest ever captain at the age of only 22 and he went on to enjoy a successful career as a professional cricketer.

He scored 27 Test centuries and finished his career with 9,265 runs at an average of 48.25.

His first tour of England in 2003 saw him registering two double-centuries in the first two Tests of the series. He went on to score 259 runs at Lord's Cricket Ground and en route, he broke Sir Don Bradman's record of the highest individual score at the ground.

He was also impressive in ODIs as he scored 6,989 runs at an average of 37.98, including ten centuries.

"The Club has also recognised @CricketAus spinner, and MCC World Cricket Committee member, Tim May with Honorary Life Membership," Lord's Cricket Ground's official handle tweeted.



On the other hand, May made his Test debut for Australia in 1987 and he went on to play 24 Tests for the side. He finished his career with 75 wickets, with a remarkable best of 5 for 9 against the West Indies in 1993.

May played at Lord's in the 1993 Ashes Series, and he just missed out on registering his name on the Lord's Honours Board. He brought up his 300th first-class wicket in that match.

He also played 47 ODIs for his country, claiming 39 wickets.

The pair follow England's Paul Collingwood, South Africa's AB de Villiers, Australia's Mitchell Johnson in being awarded life membership of MCC in 2019. (ANI)

