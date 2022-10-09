Graham Hume replaces Craig Young in Ireland's T20 World Cup squad

Dublin [Ireland], October 9 (ANI): Fast bowler Graham Hume has been called into Ireland's T20 World Cup squad and will fly to Australia as a replacement for Craig Young, according to Cricket Ireland.

Ireland team will travel to Melbourne to play two official ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up matches, before moving to Hobart for the first round of the tournament.

"Unfortunately, whilst out in Sydney for our T20 World Cup prep camp, Craig experienced a recurrence of a chronic issue which we have been managing for quite some time. Whilst we thought we were on top of the issue, it sadly flared up once we arrived in Sydney and began training. Craig will now return home for an assessment with our medical specialists to plan out his rehab," Mark Rausa, Head of Physiotherapy and Medical Services at Cricket Ireland, said in an official statement released by CI.



Hume, 31, made his international debut in July 2022 against New Zealand in a one-day international, then made his T20 International debut the next month against Afghanistan.

He will fly out on the earliest flight possible in order to benefit from the warm-up period ahead of the tournament proper.

The Irish squad flies to Melbourne tomorrow where they will play Namibia and Sri Lanka in two official warm-up matches.

Ireland belong to Group B in the T20 World Cup and begin their campaign on 17 October against Zimbabwe in Hobart. Prior to their main matches in the first round, they will play two warm-up games - against Namibia on the 11th and against Sri Lanka on the 13th in Melbourne. The team departs for Melbourne on 9 October.

Updated Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Paul Stirling (vice-capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker. (ANI)

