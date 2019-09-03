Hasin Jahan
Hasin Jahan

Grateful to judicial system: Hasin Jahan after arrest warrant got issued against Mohammed Shami

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:39 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): After an arrest warrant was issued against Mohammed Shami, his estranged wife Hasin Jahan on Tuesday said she is grateful to the judicial system.
"I'm grateful to Allah and judicial system. I have been fighting for justice more than a year now. I was getting disappointed thinking whether I will get justice or not. It is a first step for the justice," Jahan told ANI.
Jahan then said that Shami thinks he is 'too powerful' and a big cricketer.
"You all know, Shami thinks that he is all too powerful, that he is a big cricketer," she said.
She further stated: "Had I not been from West Bengal, had Mamata Banerjee not been our CM, I wouldn't have been able to live safely here. Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) police was trying to harass me and my daughter, it was God's grace that they didn't succeed."
On Monday, an Alipore court issued an arrest warrant against Shami in connection with a domestic violence case filed by his Jahan.
The court has asked him and his brother Hasid Ahmed to surrender before it within 15 days.
In 2018, Hasin Jahan had accused the cricketer of domestic violence.
She had filed a petition in the court, accusing Shami and his family of harassing her. Jahan had demanded Rs 7 lakh per month from the pacer to maintain the family. The court accepted her plea and allocated Rs 80,000 for her daughter.
In March, the police filed a charge sheet in the court against Shami relating to Section 498A (dowry harassment) and 354A (sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

