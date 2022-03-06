Grateful to what game has given me so far: Ashwin after going past Kapil Dev

Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 6 (ANI): India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday said that he is very grateful for what the game of cricket has given him so far.

Ashwin's comments came after India defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series. During the process, Ashwin went past Kapil Dev to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests.

"28 years ago, I was cheering the great @therealkapildev on to get his world record tally of wickets. I never had the slightest of ideas that I would become an off spinner, play for my country and even manage to go past the great mans tally of wickets. I am delighted and very grateful to what this game has given me so far," Ashwin wrote on Instagram.



Charith Asalanka became Ashwin's 435th Test scalp. Earlier on Day 3, Ashwin had equalled Kapil Dev's tally. Anil Kumble is India's highest wicket-taker in Tests with 619 scalps.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged four wickets each in 2nd innings, as India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the first Test.

Sri Lanka batters were disappointed with the bat in the entire Test, scoring just 174 and 178 in the match. No batter showed any sort of grit with the bat and this resulted in the Islanders suffering a mammoth defeat.

Jadeja was the star of the show as he scored 175 in the first innings and he went on to take nine wickets in the match.

India and Sri Lanka will now lock horns in a day-night Test, beginning March 12 in Bengaluru. (ANI)

