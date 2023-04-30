"Great atmosphere when his sixes went out of the park," Devon Conway on Dhoni's last over sixes against PBKS

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 30 (ANI): After playing an explosive innings, Devon Conway expressed his excitement about batting with Indian legend MS Dhoni, saying that the atmosphere was great when the 'Thala' as Dhoni is known to millions of his fans, hit two sixes in the last over at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Dhoni, coming after the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja hit two consecutive maximums on Sam Curran's deliveries in the last over. With his sixes, CSK reached a huge total of 200/4

"It was a great atmosphere when it (Dhoni's two sixes) went out of the park," Conway said.

Conway scored a massive 92* off 52 balls against the Punjab Kings, he punished PBKS bowlers with 16 fours and one sixes. When asked about his missed century from just 8 runs, he said that he was playing for his team rather than a milestone.

"Absolutely (on batting for the team and not for the 100). Good wicket. It was a little bit slow at the beginning when the bowlers hit the hard length. You have to be nice and clear whenever you go into bat," Conway said.

Opting to bat first, CSK was off to a fantastic start. The duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway found gaps at will, smashing Arshdeep for three fours in the third over.

The final over of the powerplay bowled by Sam Curran leaked 16 runs, including two fours by Conway and a four by Gaikwad and a wide.

CSK reached the 50-run mark in 5.3 overs.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, CSK was at 57/0, with Ruturaj (30*) and Conway (23*) unbeaten at the crease.

The 86-run opening stand was ended by Sikandar Raza, who dismissed Gaikwad for 37 off 31 balls, consisting of four boundaries and one six. CSK was 86/1 in 9.4 overs.



Shivam Dube was next up on the number three.

At the end of 10 overs, CSK was at 90/1, with Dube (4*), and Conway (45*).

With the help of a six by Dube over long-on, CSK reached the 100-run mark in 11.1 overs.

Conway continued his fine run in IPL 2023, bringing up his fifth half-century in just 30 balls. His knock consisted of nine fours and a six. He also brought up his 5,000 runs in T20 cricket, becoming the third-fastest player to do so.

Dube and Conway were building a partnership, but it was cut short at 44 runs after Arshdeep Singh struck to remove Dube for 28 off 17 balls, consisting of one four and two sixes. CSK was at 130/2 in 14 overs.

Conway was joined by Moeen Ali at the crease.

At the end of 15 overs, CSK was at 146/2, with Conway (70*) and Moeen (5*) unbeaten at the crease.

CSK reached the 150-run mark in 15.2 overs with a boundary from Moeen. Moeen slammed Curran for two boundaries but was dismissed by Rahul Chahar for just 10 runs after he was stumped by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. CSK was at 158/3 in 16.1 overs.

Conway and Ravindra Jadeja started to build a small partnership. Jadeja was sent back to a huge roar from the crowd after he was caught by Liam Livingstone at deep midwicket for 12 off 10 balls. Curran got his first wicket. CSK was 185/4 in 19.1 overs.

MS Dhoni came to the crease with huge cheers from the crowd.

CSK ended their innings at 200/4, thanks to two sixes by Dhoni on the final two balls of the innings. Dhoni was unbeaten at 13 off four balls, while Conway was unbeaten at 92* off 52 balls, consisting of 16 fours and a six. Arshdeep, Curran, Chahar and Raza took a wicket each for PBKS.

Currently, PBKS's batting is in progress.

Brief Scores: CSK: 200/4 (Devon Conway 92*, Ruturaj Gaikwad 37, Sikandar Raza 1/31). (ANI)

