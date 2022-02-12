Great buy for Delhi Capitals, especially if playing at Kotla: Morris on Warner

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): Former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris on Saturday said that Australia batter David Warner was a 'great buy' for Delhi Capitals (DC) in Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 mega auction, as there is no doubt about his cricketing ability.

DC picked David Warner for Rs 6.25 crore during the mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

"Absolutely, I think they will complement each other beautifully well. Yeah, look, I think Dave (David Warner) playing under Ricky and with his leadership and his guidance, I think you got a caged animal. I think Dave absolutely would like to prove a lot of naysayers wrong in the IPL. There is no doubt about his cricketing ability but with what happened off the field at the SRH, I think he'd look to do well for his new franchise," said Morris on Star Sports show, Cricket Live- IPL Auction Special.

"I think he's going to be quite a handful to deal with because when you are playing for an Australian legend, and you slightly are also becoming an Australian legend - you obviously want to do well for that person. He also compliments Prithvi very well because Prithvi is also another guy who plays quite aggressively, so you know if one of them are top on the day - it's going to be fireworks. I think it's a great buy for Delhi if you're playing especially at the Kotla, it's going to be explosive part for bowlers to be looking for answers because when those two get going - it could be fireworks," he added.



Meanwhile, former Team India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said that batter Shreyas Iyer is the right choice by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as they looking for a captain and a batter for their middle order.

"Well, there were five teams who were eyeing him. Few of them were going for a number 4 batter. The team that was going to be desperate for a player and a captain were obviously going to outbid the others. The others phased out and I see Pant already slotted as captain. The team that was looking for a captain and at No 4 because KKR's middle order has been a problem. So, good call and right choice," said Manjrekar.

Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by KKR for Rs 7.25 crore.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore. Shreyas Iyer was picked up by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore.

South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore. (ANI)

