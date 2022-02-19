'Great character on display': Kohli after India seal T20I series

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 19 (ANI): Former skipper Virat Kohli lauded Team India's performance against West Indies in the second T20I on Friday.

Kohli and Rishabh Pant's quality knocks were backed up by a spirited bowling performance at the death by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel as India defeated West Indies by eight runs to seal the series.

Kohli scored 52 runs off 41 balls before Pant and Venkatesh Iyer helped India post 186 in the 20 overs.



"Went down to the wire. Great character on display," Kohli tweeted after India's win.

Meanwhile, Pant praised Venkatesh Iyer and said the young batter is a mature cricketer, who reads the situation very well.

"When you come down the order, you know the situation. He (Iyer) is someone who reads the situation really well. We talked about keeping it simple and not trying too many things. The plan was simple, see the ball, hit the ball," said Pant in the post-match press conference.

"He (Iyer) is a mature cricketer. He used to play down the order for MP. Yes, in the IPL he is opening, but we can't be thinking too much about that. In the Indian team, we are just trying to find different positions for different people," he added.

With this win, India has gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and the final T20I will be played on Sunday at the Eden Gardens. (ANI)

