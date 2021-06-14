'Great comeback': Tendulkar, Laxman laud Djokovic for clinching French Open

Paris [France], June 14 (ANI): Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman lauded world number one Novak Djokovic's heroics in the French Open on Sunday.

Djokovic lifted the French Open for the second time in his career after defeating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's finals of the tournament.

Djokovic overpowered Tsitsipas 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the men's finals here at Court Philippe-Chatrier in a game which lasted for more than four hours.

While Tendulkar praised the "mental toughness", Laxman applauded Djokovic for the "immense self-belief" the tennis star showed on Sunday.

"WHAT A FINAL!Exploding head. Great comeback by Novak after some tough matches. He was physically strong, tactically smart & mentally tough..that's where he won the Final. Amazing game by @steftsitsipas & I'm sure he'll win a handful of Grand Slams in the years to come," Tendulkar tweeted.

"Many congratulations to Novak Djokovic on winning his 19th grand slam. To come back after trailing, and win the way he did just showed the immense self belief and mental toughness. True Champion #frenchopenfinal," Laxman tweeted.

Djokovic has now won 19 Grand Slam titles. In the semi-finals, Tsitsipas had defeated Alexander Zverev of Germany while Djokovic had outclassed defending champion, Rafael Nadal. (ANI)