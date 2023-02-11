"Great teamwork": Jay Shah lauds Team India for victory in first Test against Australia

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday congratulated Team India on their win against Australia in the first Test.

He made special mention of the performances of Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in the Nagpur Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"Congratulations #TeamIndia on a fantastic win in Nagpur. The contributions from both batsmen and bowlers especially @akshar2026 and then @ashwinravi99 were match-defining along with skipper @ImRo45 's hundred. Welcome back @imjadeja. Great teamwork," he said in a tweet.

A fiery five-wicket haul by Ravichandran Ashwin combined with the all-round brilliance of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel helped India clinch a massive win by innings and 132 runs within the first three days of the first Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at Nagpur.

Australia were bundled out for just 91 runs before the end of the second session on Saturday. India now have 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

In the second innings, Australia were once again off to a tricky start in their bid to overcome a lead of 223 runs by India. Ravichandran Ashwin started Aussie's downfall by dismissing Usman Khawaja for just five runs of nine balls. Australia were 7/1.

Marnus Labuschagne was the next man on the crease and he continued his good form, slamming three great boundaries. However, Ravindra Jadeja's golden arm did the trick again and he trapped the world's number one Test batter lbw for 17 of 28 balls. Australia were 26/2.



Ashwin was breathing fire with the ball. He went on to dismiss David Warner (10) and Matt Renshaw (2) in quick succession. Australia was slowly choking under the pressure built by spinners and sunk to 42/4, with a mountain of runs still left to climb.

A boundary by Smith helped Australia cross the 50-run mark in 16.2 overs. Ashwin got his fourth wicket of the match and he sent back Handscomb in the fourth lbw dismissal of the inning. Australia was in a huge spot of bother at 52/5, trailing by 167 runs.

Despite trying, there was no stopping Ashwin. Australia's downward spiral seemed endless and went one step further after Ashwin trapped Alex Carey for 10. Aussies were reduced to 64/6.

Jadeja and Axar joined Ashwin and the trio was running riot on Aussies. Jadeja picked up Cummins (1) while Axar dismissed Todd Murphy (2). Australia was 75/8 and trailed by 148 runs and just two wickets away from an embarrassing third-day defeat.

Pacer Mohammed Shami made pace bowling's first entry in the wicket-taking charts for the inning. He dismantled Nathan Lyon's stumps for 8 runs. Australia was left struggling at 88/9, trailing by 135 runs. The Aussies were just one wicket away from a loss.

Shami hit Australia with one final blow, dismissing Scott Boland for a duck. Australia was all out for just 91 runs in 32.3 overs. They lost the match by innings and 132 runs. Smith was left stranded at 25 runs.

Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for hosts, taking 5/37 in 12 overs. Jadeja also took 2/34 while Shami got figures of 2/13. Axar also took a wicket for six runs in three overs.

A brilliant 84-run knock by all-rounder Axar Patel and an entertaining cameo by Mohammed Shami put India in a commanding position, with a lead of 223 runs at lunch on day three of the first Test against Australia at Nagpur on Saturday.

India started the day at 321/7, with Ravindra Jadeja (66*) and Axar Patel (52*) at the crease. (ANI)

