Jason Holder
Jason Holder

Great to have Gayle in the squad: West Indies skipper Jason Holder

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:35 IST

Georgetown [Guyana], Aug 8 (ANI): West Indies ODI skipper Jason Holder on Wednesday said that it is great to have Chris Gayle in the squad as he brings a lot of experience to the team.
"Chris Gayle has always done well over the years. It is great to have him in the squad. He always brings a lot to the team. His presence is always felt when he steps in any cricket field. We are happy to have him in the dressing room," Holder said in a pre-match conference.
Opening batsman Gayle was not named in the West Indies T20I squad in which team lost to India at 3-0. The 39-year-old is the most experienced players in the team.

Windies failed to showcase a consolidated performance in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The team only won two matches in the tournament and finished at the second last position on the points table.
Holder said the middle-order batsmen have to take responsibility to score big runs.
"We had quite a bit time to sit back and think of how the World Cup went and our shortcomings. I think we did not bat for longer period of time, guys batting deepen have to take the responsibilities. That is the area we want to pin-point and correct it. Our bowling was decent throughout the World Cup," Holder said.
After the substandard performance of the team in the World Cup, Holder said players are come up with fresh and new ideas to improve their skills.
"Players are fresh and they have come up with different ideas and concepts to improve themselves. I think it is a matter of each and every individual to play their role and understand what is expected from them and then execute," he added.
Holder said conditions in Guyana are hot and humid but the pitch is good to bat on.
"It is very hot and humid conditions here. I think the pitch is good but a bit slow. Overall, it is a very good cricketing wicket. Last game we played here was a high scoring encounter, stroke play was pretty decent," Holder said.
India white-washed Windies in the T20I series by 3-0 and will play in the first ODI game at Guyana later today. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:09 IST

