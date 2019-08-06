Australia skipper Meg Lanning after winning Ashes
Australia skipper Meg Lanning after winning Ashes

Great to have support of leaders across Australia: Meg Lanning on 2020 Champions

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:09 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Australia skipper Meg Lanning on Tuesday said it is great to have the support of leaders across Australia for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, starting February 21.
Local Organising Committee of the event announced that leaders across Australia have pledged their support as '2020 Champions', each helping to inspire people to take part and continue the positive momentum in the sport for women and girls.
Lanning in a video shared by the T20 World Cup said having influential people behind the game shows where women's sport is going. She added that she is hopeful the tournament turns out to be a great one.
"We love having other people wanting to be involved in the sport and especially influential people who have been able to do great things in their own rights. So, it shows where the sport is in Australia and where women's sport is going as well," Lanning said.
"Having so many people supporting us and the World T20 in Australia that is only a great thing. Hopefully, it is a great tournament which I am sure will be," she added.

The 2020 Champions who have pledged their support includes ICC T20 World Cup-winning captain Alex Blackwell, Australian men's cricket team head coach Justin Langer, T20 World Cup winner and cricket commentator Lisa Sthalekar, and former Australian player and cricket commentator Melanie Jones.
Australia defeated England by eight wickets to lift the ICC Women's World T20 2018 trophy at North Sound.
The defending champions will host ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 from February 21 to March 8 as a stand-alone event. The final will be held at the world's largest cricket stadium - Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), giving the venue an opportunity to set a new world record for the highest attendance at a women's sporting fixture on March 8, 2020, International Women's Day.
With women's cricket growing worldwide, 200 days are left until India and Australia lock horns in the curtain-raiser of the tournament at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:16 IST

