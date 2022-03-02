Growing popularity of women's cricketers serves as inspiration: Star India Sports Head

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Women's 50-over World Cup is just around the corner and stakeholders are doing their best to create excitement among fans.

The upcoming marquee event will be skipper Mithali's last ICC event and Star Sports, the official broadcaster of ICC events and Indian Women's home tours, has unveiled its campaign #HamaraBlueBandhan to rally the nation behind the Indian Women's cricket team.

The campaign aims to epitomize the spirit of cricket and bring to life the bond that cricketing fans across India have with the Women in Blue. The first campaign film of the series is dedicated to the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2022 and fans across India can follow the journey of the Indian Women's cricket team during the prestigious tournament.



The film picks up from India's heartbreaking loss in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 finals against England and highlights how close the team has come to becoming World Champions.

The fandom and support for the Women in Blue have increased many folds since the 2017 finals and the sport has given rise to many new heroes making them household names. The upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will be India's chance to go one step further and become World Champions.

Speaking about the #HamaraBlueBandhan campaign ahead of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports, Disney Star said: "We are delighted to host the Women's World Cup across Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar, showcasing the premier event to millions of Cricket fans across the country. The exemplary performance of the Indian team coupled with our continued efforts to popularise Women's Cricket had seen the T20 World Cup in 2020 shatter viewership records."

"The growing popularity of women's cricketers serves as an inspiration for everyone, but especially for young girls to enter the field of sports. The #HamaraBlueBandhan campaign seeks to bind Cricket fans together to rally behind the Indian team as it embarks on a 12-month journey of conquering world Cricket starting with the WWC 2022. We wish the women in blue the very best and are sure they will continue to inspire us with their journeys," he added.

The Women in Blue are geared up to kick off their campaign on March 6, 2022, against Pakistan at the Bay Oval, Tauranga. The tournament will be aired live from March 4th, 2022, onwards on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

