Brampton Wolves' bowler Ish Sodhi (Photo/ GT20 Canada Twitter)

GT20 Canada: Brampton Wolves thrash Montreal Tigers by ten wickets

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 08:14 IST

Brampton [Canada], July 28 (ANI): Brampton Wolves thrashed Montreal Tigers by ten wickets in the Global T20 Canada on Saturday (local time).
Chasing a below-par score of 102, Wolves openers did not waste any time and they started going after the bowling from the very start.
The duo stitched together an unbeaten stand of 102 runs and allowed the team to chase down the target with 10 wickets in hand and 80 balls to spare. George Munsey and Lendly Simmons remained unbeaten on 63 and 37 respectively.
Earlier, Wolves bowlers displayed spirited bowling performance to bundle out Tigers for just 101 runs after being asked to bowl first.
Kyle Coetzer and Sunil Narine put up a 37-run stand, but with Narine's (8) dismissal, Wolves got among the wickets and curbed Tigers' momentum in the innings.
No batsmen managed to stay at the crease for a long period and as a result, Tigers were bowled out inside 19 overs. Coetzer top-scored for the team as he played a knock of 26 runs whereas Ish Sodhi scalped five wickets for Wolves in his quota of four overs.
Sodhi became the first bowler in the history of Global T20 Canada to scalp five wickets in a match.
Brampton Wolves will next Edmonton Royals on July 28 whereas Montreal Tigers next take on Vancouver Knights on July 29.
Brief Scores: Brampton Wolves 102/0 (George Munsey 63* Lendl Simmons 37* Fawad Ahmed 0-20) defeat Montreal Tigers 101/10 (Kyle Coetzer 26, Bhupinder Singh 19, Ish Sodhi 5-8) by 10 wickets. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 08:15 IST

