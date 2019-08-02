Brampton Wolves' batsman Colin Munro (Photo/ GT20 Canada Twitter)
Brampton Wolves' batsman Colin Munro (Photo/ GT20 Canada Twitter)

GT20 Canada: Brampton Wolves thrash Winnipeg Hawks

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 08:15 IST

Brampton [Canada], Aug 2 (ANI): Brampton Wolves defeated Winnipeg Hawks by seven wickets in the ongoing Global T20 Canada on Thursday (local time).
Wolves have now moved to the top spot in the tournament standings whereas Hawks are placed at the third position.
Chasing 117, Wolves lost their first three batsmen with just 30 runs on the board. Lendl Simmons (22), George Munsey (1) and Nitish Kumar (1) all failed to put up substantial scores and the team was left in a spot of bother.
Colin Munro and Babar Hayat then joined each other at the crease and they put up a 92-run stand to take the team over the line by seven wickets and with 33 balls to spare.
Munro and Hayat remained unbeaten on 53 and 37 respectively.
Earlier, Wolves displayed a spirited bowling performance to bundle out Hawks for just 116 runs after opting to bowl first.
Hawks lost their in-form opener Chris Lynn (6) pretty early as he was sent back to the pavilion by Cecil Pervez in the very first over. Shaiman Anwar and Sunny Sohal put up a 39-run stand, but their resistance was cut short by Ish Sodhi in the fifth over, as he dismissed Sohal (16).
After Sohal's dismissal, Hawks lost wickets in quick succession and the side got reduced to 77/8 in the 12th over. Hawks failed to put up any partnership of substance in the middle period.
In the end, Kaleem Sama played some big shots, to allow Hawks to go past the 115-run mark.
Brampton Wolves will next face Toronto Nationals whereas Winnipeg Hawks will take on Edmonton Royals on August 3.
Brief Scores: Brampton Wolves 122/3 (Colin Munro 53*, Babar Hayat 37*, Mohammad Irfan 2-27) defeat Winnipeg Hawks 116/10 (Shaiman Anwar 31, Kaleem Sama 27, Ish Sodhi 2-16) by seven wickets. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 08:41 IST

Didn't know if I was ever going to play cricket again: Steve Smith

Edgbaston [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Australia's Steve Smith, whose crucial ton on day 1 of the first Test match in the Ashes helped his side cross the 250-run mark despite losing early wickets, revealed that there were times in the last 15 months when he was uncertain of continuing cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 08:05 IST

First Ashes Test: Steven Smith rescues Australia on Day 1

Edgbaston [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Steven Smith played a knock of 144 runs to steer Australia from 122/8 to 284 runs on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test match on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:40 IST

Here's Brian Lara's prediction for Ashes

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): West Indies legendary batsman Brian Lara on Thursday predicted Ashes result, highest wicket-taker and run-getter in the ongoing Ashes series between England and Australia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:36 IST

Cricketing fraternity applauds Steven Smith's ton in first Ashes Test

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Cricketing fraternity on Thursday applauded Australia batsman Steven Smith for registering a century against England in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:29 IST

Lots of special moments to remember regardless of result: Kate...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): England pacer Kate Cross on Thursday cherished the "special moments" during the Women's Ashes, saying she is proud of her team for signing off the "disappointing" series with a win against Australia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:23 IST

Thailand Open: Ponnappa-Rankireddy proceeds to quarter-finals

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 1 (ANI): India's mixed double pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa defeated Indonesian Alfian Eko Prasetya and Marsheilla Gischa 21-18, 21-19 to proceed in the quarter-finals of the Thailand Open on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:51 IST

Shannon Gabriel signs with Gloucestershire for three County...

Bristol [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel on Thursday signed with Gloucestershire Cricket for three County Championship matches.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:08 IST

Kasey Palmer moves to Bristol City on permanent transfer

London [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): Arsenal's midfielder Kasey Palmer joined Bristol City on a permanent transfer on Thursday after spending the second half of last season on loan with the team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:01 IST

Dujon Sterling joins Wigan Athletic on loan

London [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): Arsenal's defender Dujon Sterling joined Wigan Athletic club on loan for the 2019-20 season on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:55 IST

KSL: Harmanpreet Kaur joins up with Lancashire Thunder squad

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): India T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday joined up with Lancashire Thunder squad ahead of the KIA Super League (KSL), beginning August 6 in the UK.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:53 IST

Jemimah Rodrigues is all geared up for stint at KSL

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): India opening batter Jemimah Rodrigues is all geared up for her debut with Yorkshire Diamonds at the KIA Super League (KSL), beginning August 6 in the UK.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:51 IST

Jofra Archer's fitness will be monitored throughout week, says Joe Root

London [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): England's skipper Joe Root on Thursday said that pacer Jofra Archer's fitness will be monitored throughout the week as he is recovering from a side strain he suffered during the World Cup.

Read More
iocl