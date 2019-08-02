GT20 Canada: Brampton Wolves thrash Winnipeg Hawks

Brampton [Canada], Aug 2 (ANI): Brampton Wolves defeated Winnipeg Hawks by seven wickets in the ongoing Global T20 Canada on Thursday (local time).

Wolves have now moved to the top spot in the tournament standings whereas Hawks are placed at the third position.

Chasing 117, Wolves lost their first three batsmen with just 30 runs on the board. Lendl Simmons (22), George Munsey (1) and Nitish Kumar (1) all failed to put up substantial scores and the team was left in a spot of bother.

Colin Munro and Babar Hayat then joined each other at the crease and they put up a 92-run stand to take the team over the line by seven wickets and with 33 balls to spare.

Munro and Hayat remained unbeaten on 53 and 37 respectively.

Earlier, Wolves displayed a spirited bowling performance to bundle out Hawks for just 116 runs after opting to bowl first.

Hawks lost their in-form opener Chris Lynn (6) pretty early as he was sent back to the pavilion by Cecil Pervez in the very first over. Shaiman Anwar and Sunny Sohal put up a 39-run stand, but their resistance was cut short by Ish Sodhi in the fifth over, as he dismissed Sohal (16).

After Sohal's dismissal, Hawks lost wickets in quick succession and the side got reduced to 77/8 in the 12th over. Hawks failed to put up any partnership of substance in the middle period.

In the end, Kaleem Sama played some big shots, to allow Hawks to go past the 115-run mark.

Brampton Wolves will next face Toronto Nationals whereas Winnipeg Hawks will take on Edmonton Royals on August 3.

Brief Scores: Brampton Wolves 122/3 (Colin Munro 53*, Babar Hayat 37*, Mohammad Irfan 2-27) defeat Winnipeg Hawks 116/10 (Shaiman Anwar 31, Kaleem Sama 27, Ish Sodhi 2-16) by seven wickets. (ANI)

