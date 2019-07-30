Vancouver Knights' batsman Chris Gayle (Photo/ GT20 Canada Twitter)
Vancouver Knights' batsman Chris Gayle (Photo/ GT20 Canada Twitter)

GT20 Canada: Match between Vancouver Knights and Montreal Tigers called off

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 07:54 IST

Brampton [Canada], July 30 (ANI): The match between Vancouver Knights and Montreal Tigers in the ongoing Global T20 Canada was called off due to the threat of lightning and thunderstorm on Monday (local time).
The tournament organisers also released a statement as to why the match was called off on the basis of the threat of a thunderstorm.
"Update from CAA Centre! #GT2019," GT20 Canada tweeted.

Montreal Tigers did not get a chance to come out to bat as thunder and lightning played spoilsport.
Earlier, in the match Vancouver Knights had posted 276 runs in the allotted twenty overs, owing to Chris Gayle's knock of 122 runs off just 54 balls, after being put in to bat first.
Openers Gayle and Tobias Visee provided a solid foundation at the top as they stitched together a partnership of 63 runs in just 4.3 overs, but their stand was cut short as Dillon Heyliger dismissed Visee (54) in the fifth over.
After Visee's dismissal, Gayle took the role of being the aggressive batsman, and along with Chadwick Bolton, put up a 67-run stand to take the team to a position of safety. Bolton (29) was sent back to the pavilion by Sunil Narine in the fifth over, reducing the team to 130/2 in the eleventh over.
Rassie van der Dussen next came out to bat, and he started hammering the bowlers for regular boundaries. Along with gayle, van der Dussen put up a 139-run stand. Dussen was dismissed after playing a knock of 56 runs off just 25 balls.
However, Gayle kept on playing in his aggressive manner and went on to register his century. He enabled the team to go past the 250-run mark and he remained unbeaten on 122. (ANI)

