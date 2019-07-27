GT20 Canada: Montreal Tigers defeat Winnipeg Hawks by 24 runs

Brampton [Canada], July 27 (ANI): Montreal Tigers defeated Winnipeg Hawks by 24 runs in a rain-curtailed match on Friday (local time).

Due to rain, the match had to be cut short to 12 overs per side.

Chasing 136, Hawks lost opener Dwayne Smith (9) pretty early as he was sent back to the pavilion by Sean Abbott. Umar Akmal and JP Duminy put up a 52-run stand to keep the team's chances for victory alive.

But Tigers dismissed both Duminy (30) and Akmal (49) in quick succession to reduce Hawks to 91/3, with 45 runs to get off 13 balls.

Hawks failed to get any momentum in the final two overs and they ended up losing the match by 24 runs.

Earlier, Sunil Narine's knock of 59 runs off 30 balls enabled Tigers to post 135 runs on the board in the allotted 12 overs.

Tigers got off to a flying start as Narine and Kyle Coetzer put up 37 runs in the first 3.2 overs. Coetzer (11), was finally dismissed by Dwayne Bravo in the fourth over.

Anton Devchich came out to bat next, and he along with Narine hammered the Hawks' bowlers. The duo put up a 65-run stand, which saw Narine bringing up his half-century.

Narine (59) was sent back to the pavilion via run-out, but in the end, Devchich ensured Tigers post a healthy total on the board.

Montreal Tigers will next face Brampton Wolves on July 27 whereas Winnipeg Hawks will take on Vancouver Knights on July 28.

Brief Scores: Montreal Tigers 135/3 (Sunil Narine 59, Anton Devchich 40*, Dwayne Bravo 1-16) defeat Winnipeg Hawks 111/5 (Umar Akmal 49, JP Duminy 30, Mohammad Naveed 2-26) by 24 runs. (ANI)

