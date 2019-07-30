GT20 Canada: Winnipeg Hawks defeat Toronto Nationals by three wickets

Brampton [Canada], July 30 (ANI): Winnipeg Hawks defeated Toronto Nationals by three wickets in the ongoing Global T20 Canada on Monday.

Chasing a massive target of 217, Chris Lynn and Shaiman Anwar provided the best possible start as the duo stitched a partnership of 48-runs. Anwar played a knock of 43 off 21 before he was departed in the 5th over by Salman Nazar.

Sunny Sohal and Lynn scored run at a good pace and both built a partnership of 117-runs and helped their side to cross the 150-run mark. Sohal became a victim of Nazar in the 14th over as he was caught by Manpreet Gony at the third-man. He played a quick-fire knock of 58 off 27.

After the dismissal of Sohal, JP Duminy joined Lynn in the middle. Duminy (3) failed to leave his mark and was sent back to the pavilion by Jeremy Gordon in the 16th over.

Lynn held the one end strong to get his team over the line. He amassed 89 runs in 48 balls before he was run-out by Ravinderpal Singh/ Henry Klaasen in the 19th over.

Lynn assured the victory of his side as only six runs were required after his dismissal.

For Toronto Nationals, Salman Nazar and Chris Green scalped two wickets each.

Earlier, Hawks won the toss and invited Toronto Nationals to bat first. Rodrigo Thomas and Chirag Suri opened the inning for the team. Suri (5) failed to leave his mark and gifted his wicket cheaply to Mohammad Irfan in the second over.

Thomas and Heinrich Klaasen stitched a partnership of 41-runs before the latter got dismissed by Rayad Emrit in the 6th over. Klassen played a brief knock of 15 runs off 10 deliveries.

Skipper Yuvraj Singh came in to bat after Klaasen's dismissal. Singh and Thomas built a stand of 77-runs together. Singh scored 45 runs off just 26 balls before he was bowled by Kaleem Sana in the 13th over.

In the 16th over, Thomas (65) was caught at third-man by Irfan off Dwayne Bravo.

Kieron Pollard 52 off 21 provided the big-hitting in the death overs and helped his side to score a target of 217 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Toronto Nationals 216/7 (Rodrigo Thomas 65, Kieron Pollard 52, Dwayne Bravo 4-39) lost to Winnipeg Hawks 217/7 (Chris Lynn 89, Sunny Sohal 58, Chris Green 2-40) by three wickets.

Winnipeg Hawks will next play against Brampton Wolves on August 1 while Toronto National will also play against Brampton Wolves on August 3. (ANI)

