Gujarat Titans hold Uttarayan celebrations across three locations in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 8 (ANI): Gujarat Titans conducted Uttarayan celebrations on Makar Sankranti across three locations in Ahmedabad -- Ahmedabad One Mall, Urban Chowk, Rajpath Club and Urban Chowk, Chandkheda, this weekend.

The fans turned up in large numbers to celebrate the festive occasion and show their support for the Gujarat Titans. They engaged in multiple activities such as a quiz and games like Manjha.

Through the event, participants received Gujarat Titans kites, fan t-shirts, coasters and other merchandise. A few 'super fans' won the official Gujarat Titans jersey.



The Titans will continue the Uttarayan celebrations in Ahmedabad from January 12 to 14 -- details of which will be revealed in due course.

Gujarat Titans are planning a special celebration on January 14 to cap off a memorable week.

Special delicacies are prepared on the occasion of Uttarayan and the Gujarat Titans will join the fans in celebration.

"The people of Gujarat celebrate Uttarayan to mark the onset of a new season. The fans are the most important part of the Gujarat Titans family. We look forward to celebrating with them in Ahmedabad, our home city," said Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans as read in a statement released by Gujarat Titans.

The Gujarat Titans, led by India's current T20I captain Hardik Pandya, won the 2022 IPL in their debut season and will look to replicate the performance in this year's tournament. (ANI)

